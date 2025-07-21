Local Council Hires New Fundraising Manager to Broaden Scouting’s Reach in New Jersey

The Northern New Jersey Council, Scouting America, provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 9,000 youth and 3,000 adults in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Jasmin Malave, Director of Annual Giving, Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council

OAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scouting America’s Northern New Jersey Council ( NNJC ), www.scoutingnnj.org , which represents boys and girls in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Explorers, Sea Scouts and Venturing Crews throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic Counties, today announced the hire of Jasmin Malave as its Director of Annual Giving, effective immediately.A non-profit manager with more than 20 years of experience in donor service and multi-channel marketing and communications, Jasmin will lead the program’s efforts to ensure consistent fundraising efforts that allow more local children and teens to enjoy the benefits and rewards of scouting, regardless of cost.“Fundraising is a huge part of what we do at the Council level, and having someone like Jasmin at the helm is critical for the success of our programs, which ultimately serve thousands of young people each year,” said Rebecca Fields, Scout Executive & CEO of NNJC. “Without fundraising, many families would be unable to participate in Scouting, and that would be tragic. We’re so glad to welcome Jasmin to our team.”Each year, the NNJC raises approximately $1.4 million to support activities at the local unit level, as well as the regional district and council levels, including activities like the renowned Pinewood Derby, summer camps and national jamborees.Having been a Girl Scout, Jasmin experienced firsthand the incredible value of programs like Scouting America.“These aren't merely recreational groups; they are fundamental to developing well-rounded young people,” She noted. “As today's youth navigate a world of constant distractions and fewer opportunities for deep connection and practical skill-building, Scouting programs provide a critical path forward, and I am driven to help foster these transformative experiences.”Jasmin previously worked as the Acting Manager of Direct Marketing for the Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers in Ossining, NY, has a proven track record in developing and implementing successful marketing campaigns, managing multi-million-dollar budgets, and leading high-performing teams. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.For more information about Scouting America, or to donate to local Scouting, visit www.scoutingnnj.org or call (201) 677-1000.ABOUT THE NORTHERN NEW JERSEY COUNCIL, SCOUTING AMERICAThe Northern New Jersey Council, Scouting America, provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 9,000 youth and 3,000 adults in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Scouting America (formerly BSA or The Boy Scouts of America) has become one of the nation’s premier youth development organizations, with more than 100 million youth and adults participating since its inception in 1910.

