VeriScan ID scanning software now in Spanish / El software de escaneo de identidad, VeriScan, está disponible en español

IDScan.net adds Spanish language support as part of LATAM expansion / IDScan.net suma soporte en español en su expansión a LATAM

Spanish-language support ensures that our customers can deploy VeriScan seamlessly throughout LATAM.” — Jimmy Roussel, CEO, IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just months after announcing French language support, IDScan.net is pleased to announce that the VeriScan identity platform is now available in Spanish as well.“As we are rapidly growing in cross-border industries such as finance and transportation/logistics, multi-language support has become critical to our operations,” said IDScan.net CEO Jimmy Roussel. “Spanish-language support ensures that our customers can deploy VeriScan seamlessly throughout LATAM.”Both the installed VeriScan product and cloud-based portal are available in Spanish and French. Alternatively, VeriScan customers can configure language by device, allowing for individual locations to use Spanish while maintaining reporting and cloud infrastructure in English - ideal for organizations who work in multiple geographies. IDScan.net’s products are already fully compatible with drivers licenses and IDs from throughout Latin America.IDScan.net remains committed to ID fraud prevention at scale, and helping businesses bridge the physical and digital world with secure and reliable ID verification and document authentication.- - -Apenas unos meses después de anunciar el soporte en francés, IDScan.net se complace en anunciar que la plataforma de identidad VeriScan ahora también está disponible en español.Dado nuestro rápido crecimiento en sectores transfronterizos como el financiero y el de transporte/logística, la compatibilidad multilingüe se ha vuelto crucial para nuestras operaciones”, afirmó Jimmy Roussel, director ejecutivo de IDScan.net. “La compatibilidad en español garantiza que nuestros clientes puedan implementar VeriScan sin problemas en todos los países de habla hispana”.Tanto el producto VeriScan instalado como el portal en la nube están disponibles en español y francés. Como alternativa, los clientes de VeriScan pueden configurar el idioma por dispositivo, lo que permite que cada ubicación utilice español mientras se mantienen los informes y la infraestructura en la nube en inglés, lo que resulta ideal para organizaciones que operan en múltiples zonas geográficas. Los productos de IDScan.net ya son totalmente compatibles con licencias de conducir e identificaciones de toda Latinoamérica.IDScan.net mantiene su compromiso de prevenir el fraude de identidad a gran escala y de ayudar a las empresas a conectar el mundo físico y digital con una verificación de identidad y una autenticación de documentos segura y confiable.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including Hertz, AMC Theatres, Simmons Bank, First Arkansas Bank, MRI Software and more.Acerca de IDScan.netIDScan.net es la plataforma líder de verificación de identidad basada en IA, enfocada en la validación de edad y la reducción del fraude para sectores de alto cumplimiento normativo. Mensualmente, realizamos más de 18 millones de verificaciones para más de 7500 clientes, entre ellos, Hertz, AMC Theatres, Simmons Bank, Cloudbeds, Gamestop, MRI Software y más

