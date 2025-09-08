Fine Tune Appoints Ian Lipner as Chief Communications Officer

Ian Lipner has joined Fine Tune as its first Chief Communications Officer (CCO) to support Fine Tune’s next phase of growth.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Tune , the ultimate spend reduction solution for indirect services, today announced that Ian Lipner has joined the company as its first Chief Communications Officer (CCO). Lipner will lead corporate communications, brand strategy, and thought leadership to support Fine Tune’s next phase of growth.Lipner brings more than 25 years of experience advising global brands and high-growth innovators in sectors including AI, cybersecurity, and professional services. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Firebrand Communications, where he built bold PR and content campaigns for some of the world’s most dynamic startups. Prior to Firebrand, Lipner held senior leadership roles at renowned crisis agency LEVICK, leading its emerging brands practice, and at LEWIS Global Communications, where he founded the Washington, DC office and served as agency lead for global brands like CrowdStrike, Gallup, and STATS.At Fine Tune, Lipner will align the company’s external and internal communications functions and expand its reputation as the trusted partner to many of the world’s most recognizable brands, such as Pfizer, HF Sinclair, American Cancer Society and Cargill. He will also help extend Fine Tune’s leadership in advancing market education around indirect services negotiation and the governance gaps where ongoing management is essential to ensuring savings stick.“Fine Tune was created to become the ultimate partner for companies looking to gain control of their most complex indirect expenses, and cost-conscious times are adding even more momentum to our growth,” said Rich Ham, CEO of Fine Tune. “Ian’s experience creating stronger connections through communications and helping decision-makers navigate complexity make him the right leader to help us reach more customers, deepen our client engagements and showcase Fine Tune’s impact on the broader marketplace.”Fine Tune’s expense management services portfolio includes facilities management, energy and utilities, uniform rental, waste and recycling, security and guard services, and pest control. Its world-class category experts use eMOAT® , proprietary technology that acts as an engine for achieving expense management results that extend well beyond expert contract negotiation and contract enforcement. The addition of a Chief Communications Officer role comes at a time of rapid growth for Fine Tune, powered by the company’s tech innovation and expansion into multiple indirect service categories.“This is an exciting moment to join Fine Tune,” said Lipner. “As organizations adapt to an age of AI-driven change, the need for trusted partners who bring clarity and control to complex expenses has never been greater. Fine Tune’s accrued knowledge, technology platform and incredible employee culture uniquely position it to meet that challenge, and I look forward to helping amplify the next chapters of its story.”About Fine TuneHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, HF Sinclair, American Cancer Society and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com

