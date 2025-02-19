Fine Tune & Art of Procurement Launch 'Buy: The Way...To Purposeful Procurement' Podcast

24-episode series to explore how commonplace procurement incentive structures are flawed, hindering purposeful behaviors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Tune , the ultimate solution for indirect services, and Art of Procurement , a community that inspires procurement leaders to think differently and elevate their impact, today released the first three episodes of the “Buy: The Way...To Purposeful Procurement” (BTW) podcast.BTW will explore significant flaws in the ways procurement departments tend to be incentivized (indeed, flaws in the very definitions of certain critical underlying terms, like “savings”), and how these flaws stand in the way of more purposeful procurement—disincentivizing P&L-minded behaviors and, critically, hindering procurement’s ambitions for even more purpose-driven activities—from critical investment in energy efficiency, decarbonization, and sustainable business, to social impact, to risk mitigation, among others.Rich Ham, Founder and CEO of Fine Tune, and Philip Ideson, Founder and Managing Director of Art of Procurement, as well as a series of visionary guests from procurement, sustainability, financial, and civic industries, will discuss and debate how well-intended but ultimately outdated and flawed incentive systems are holding the profession back from its potential as a more purposeful corporate function.BTW will release a new episode every other Wednesday throughout 2025 in the Art of Procurement podcast feed. Listeners can hear “Buy: The Way...To Purposeful Procurement” by subscribing to the Art of Procurement podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.###About Fine TuneHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com About Art of ProcurementArt of Procurement was founded in 2015 to inspire procurement leaders to think differently and elevate their impact. Today, Art of Procurement provides access to the insights, thought leaders, tools, and technologies that will help procurement drive change with confidence. Art of Procurement advocates for the value procurement offers to the larger organization and emphasizes the experience the business needs to proactively pull in procurement’s expertise and capabilities. For more information, visit ArtofProcurement.com.

