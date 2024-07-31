Fine Tune Adds Facilities Management Services To Its Indirect Expense Management Portfolio
Offering provides organizations with facilities category expertise, spend optimization strategies, and governance of integrated facilities management programs
To truly measure the effectiveness of a convenience service of any kind, you must implement a method that assesses cost, performance, and quality. That’s where Fine Tune comes in.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, the ultimate solution for indirect services, today announced the launch of its Facilities Management offering to help clients effectively maintain day-to-day facility operations, improve stakeholder satisfaction, provide dedicated governance, and protect clients from supplier margin-grabbing tactics.
— Alex Carlson, Fine Tune’s Vice President of Facilities Management Services
With leaned-out organizations increasingly opting for convenience-based solutions, there has been a sharp increase in their use of integrated facilities management (IFM) services. Fine Tune’s latest offering will help clients install much-needed category-specific strategies as part of a broader strategy to control IFM costs, ensure compliance, and deliver optimal stakeholder experiences.
Alex Carlson, Fine Tune’s Vice President of Facilities Management Services, will lead the offering and provide strategic direction to clients looking to improve their programs. Carlson has an extensive background in facilities management, both as an executive at CBRE and more recently as Vice President of Category Management within Wells Fargo’s global property management division.
Key services within Fine Tune’s Facilities Management offering include:
- IFM Program Oversight—optimizing scopes and terms for IFM partnerships to improve supplier performance and ensure proper controls of all managed services
- Spend Reduction and Compliance—auditing programs on a continuous, line-by-line basis to ensure compliance and impose much-needed guardrails around the expense side of IFM relationships
- Cost Validation—validating expenses against category-specific industry cost databases to ensure market-competitive rates
- Sourcing and Implementation—developing and leading RFPs, negotiations, and implementation of new and better contracts, resulting in improved supplier performance and governance oversight
“Integrated facilities management (IFM) suppliers provide a range of managed services, technology, and consolidated invoicing and reporting. But don’t confuse managed services with managed costs,” commented Carlson. “There are so many back-end challenges that require detailed monitoring and oversight. IFM contracts today are commonly fixed-fee labor agreements where the provider specifies the organizational staffing needs for the client and the associated mark-up. Supplier margin is then made through that mark-up, factoring in overhead, employee benefits, insurance, and agreed-upon profit. To truly measure the effectiveness of a convenience service of any kind, you must implement a method that assesses cost, performance, and quality. That’s where Fine Tune comes in.”
Fine Tune’s growing expense management services portfolio also includes a broad range of indirect services, including energy & utilities, uniform rental, waste & recycling, security & guard services, and pest control.
To learn more about Fine Tune’s Facilities Management Services offering or any of its full-service category solutions, go to www.FineTuneUS.com.
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Advance Auto Parts, DuPont, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
