MPD Arrests Suspect in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assault a victim and attempted to take their vehicle in Northeast.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the victim was seated in their parked vehicle that was running in the 2000 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The suspect opened the victim’s door, assaulted them, pulled them out of the vehicle, and sat in the driver’s seat. Two nearby witnesses pulled the suspect out of the vehicle and held him until the police arrived. The suspect was arrested by responding officers. The victim suffered minor injuries.

51-year-old John Gainey of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Attempted Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 25132567

###