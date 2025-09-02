MPD Arrests Burglary Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Northeast.
On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 11:53 p.m. Sixth District Crime Suppression Team officers were patrolling in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. As officers approached a convenience store, they noticed property from the store outside of the store.
Surveillance video revealed that 58-year-old Michael Morgan of no fixed address and 27-year-old Keon Brown of Southeast, DC removed property from inside of the store to the parking lot. They were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
CCN: 25132761
