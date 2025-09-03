EUCAST Global Calls for Urgent Action to Bridge the Digital Divide for Students as School Year Begins

Connected. Anytime, Anywhere. Leading 5G Private Network Solution Provider EUCAST 5G Network in a Box - Backpack Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global EUCAST's revolutionary Network in a Box (NIB) technology Gary Sumihiro

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of American students head back to school this week, EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading provider of 4G and 5G private cellular network solutions, is urging policymakers, school districts, and private sector leaders to prioritize closing the digital divide for rural students. Without reliable connectivity, students in underserved communities face widening educational disparities, particularly as artificial intelligence, online learning tools, and digital classrooms rapidly become even more essential to education.“The digital divide is an equity issue,” said Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President and Board Member of EUCAST Global. “When students can’t connect, they can’t learn at the same pace as their peers. As AI and digital education accelerate, rural students are at risk of falling even further behind unless we provide them with reliable, high-speed connectivity. EUCAST is delivering the solutions to fix this problem today.”EUCAST’s “Network-in-a-Box” technology provides portable, scalable broadband in places where traditional carriers cannot justify infrastructure investment. For rural students, this means the ability to access online coursework, participate in virtual classrooms, and engage with AI-powered learning tools without disruption. These innovations require low-latency, high-capacity networks, yet millions of rural households still lack the bandwidth needed for even basic educational tasks.“Rural America makes up 97% of the country’s landmass and is home to more than 80 million people,” Sumihiro continued. “When students in these communities lack access to dependable networks, it undermines not only their education but also their future opportunities in the workforce. Investing in rural connectivity is an investment in America’s competitiveness and our children’s futures.”The challenge has grown more urgent as AI transforms education. Schools across the country are integrating AI tutoring, digital learning platforms, and data-driven curriculum design. But without high-speed internet, rural students are excluded from these advances. The rapid growth of AI-powered summer camps and digital classrooms are opportunities inaccessible to students without reliable connectivity.“Education is becoming increasingly digital, and innovation can’t take root where connectivity is missing,” explained Jae Kim, Founder and CEO of EUCAST Global. “EUCAST’s secure, American-led technology was designed to bridge this divide. We are ready to partner with school districts, state governments, and community leaders to ensure no student is left behind simply because of their zip code.”EUCAST is calling for increased investment in broadband access for schools and students in rural communities. Federal initiatives, including grants, have made progress, but EUCAST argues much more must be done to ensure all students, regardless of geography, can thrive in a rapidly changing, AI-driven economy.###EUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateways, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit www.eucastglobal.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

