Mississippi Lottery “$2,000 Loaded” Instant Game Removed from Retailers

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has recalled the recently released $10 “$2,000 Loaded” instant game tickets from retailers due to a ticket printing issue identified shortly after the game’s launch. This action ensures that Mississippi Lottery game tickets meet the Lottery’s strict standards for accuracy, security and playability.

Players who purchased the $2,000 Loaded ticket can redeem a winning ticket’s validly-won prizes at retailers or Lottery headquarters. Any purported prizes resulting from ticket symbols printed in error are void. The Lottery will announce replacement game details in the near future.

9/2/25