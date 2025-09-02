JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has recalled the recently released $10 “$2,000 Loaded” instant game tickets from retailers due to a ticket printing issue identified shortly after the game’s launch. This action ensures that Mississippi Lottery game tickets meet the Lottery’s strict standards for accuracy, security and playability.
Players who purchased the $2,000 Loaded ticket can redeem a winning ticket’s validly-won prizes at retailers or Lottery headquarters. Any purported prizes resulting from ticket symbols printed in error are void. The Lottery will announce replacement game details in the near future.
9/2/25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Mississippi Lottery “$2,000 Loaded” Instant Game Removed from Retailers
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.