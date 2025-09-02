Attorney General Bird Announces Staff Changes

DES MOINES– Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced her appointment of Steve Blankinship as Chief Deputy Attorney General. Blankinship will replace Leif Olson, who is pending confirmation as the U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Northern District.

“I am extremely grateful to Leif, and his impact on the Attorney General’s Office will be missed,” said Attorney General Bird. “Leif’s nomination as U.S. Attorney is well-deserved, and I know that he will serve with distinction as our top federal prosecutor in Northern Iowa.”

Blankinship recently served as Iowa’s Administrative Rules Coordinator and as General Counsel for Governor Kim Reynolds.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Blankinship to our team,” said Attorney General Bird. “With more than two decades of experience in public service, Steve understands the diverse needs of our government clients. As Chief Deputy, Steve will also play an important role in our work to hold violent criminals accountable, support victims, and protect the rights of Iowans.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve in Attorney General Bird’s administration,” said Blankinship. “It is an honor to work for such a fierce advocate who is fully committed to following the rule of law and pursuing justice for all Iowans. I look forward to helping the office fight for the people of Iowa as it carries out its mission.”

Olson will remain on staff and assist with the transition pending appointment.

Attorney General Bird also announced her appointment of Chris Scott as Section Chief of her office’s Revenue Section. Scott has a B.A. from Arizona State, a J.D. from Drake, and an LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University.

“I am excited to welcome Chris to our team as revenue section chief,” said Attorney General Bird. “His background and expertise make him the right person to supervise the attorneys who represent the Iowa Department of Revenue in upholding and enforcing our state’s tax, alcohol, tobacco, and lottery laws. Chris is committed to serving the public and will be an asset in our mission of defending Iowans’ rights, serving crime victims, and defending the rule of law.”

About Steve Blankinship

Steve Blankinship is Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joined the office from the Iowa Governor’s office, where he served as Senior Legal Counsel and later General Counsel and Administrative Rules Coordinator to Governor Kim Reynolds. Blankinship initially came to Iowa from New Mexico following his retirement as a District Court Judge. As a judge, he helped establish a Veterans Treatment Court, closed more than 5,300 cases, and presided over 138 jury trials. Blankinship also served as General Counsel to former New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez and worked as a Deputy District Attorney along the southern border where he prosecuted gang activity, public corruption, and violent crime cases. He is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and the University of Akron School of Law.

About Chris Scott

Chris Scott is Section Chief of the Revenue Section, part of the Agency Counsel Division in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joins the attorney general’s office after seven years as senior manager of sales, use, and property tax at a Des Moines company. He also served as a Clark County police officer in Nevada.

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov