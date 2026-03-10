Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Win to Protect Affordable Homes for Iowans

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced a victory in her lawsuit against the Biden-Harris Administration to stop a mandate that would have dramatically raised home prices, making them too expensive for many Iowa families.

This radical “green” mandate would have forced strict regulations for homebuilding, leading to an estimated additional $31,853 for each new home and pricing tens of thousands of Iowans out of homeownership altogether. Newly built homes are already designed to be energy efficient—far surpassing the standards for older homes. The extreme mandate would have made homes too expensive for many families for next to zero environmental benefit.

This Biden-Harris rule focused on affordable housing—which had the predictable consequence of making affordable housing less affordable. Iowans across the state will have more affordable housing now that this radical green mandate has been overturned by the district court.

“We are grateful for the court's ruling so more Iowa families can achieve the dream of owning their own home,” said Attorney General Bird. “The unconstitutional radical green agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration would have kept that dream out of reach for many.”

Iowa joined the Utah and Texas-led lawsuit, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and the National Association of Home Builders.

