Iowa Attorney General Announces Grant Funding for Victims Available

DES MOINES—The Victim Assistance Section of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will release three competitive grant opportunities in 2026.

On March 16, 2026, eligible nonprofit and governmental organizations that provide victim-centered and trauma-informed victim services in the areas of domestic violence, sexual assault, homicide, and other violent crimes may apply for a competitive victim service grant. To ensure equitable distribution of funding throughout Iowa, the Victim Assistance Section will award comprehensive victim service grants based on Iowa’s regionalization of victim services. On March 11, 2026, the Victim Assistance Section will host a webinar on this grant. Details are on the Attorney General’s Office website here.

In April 2026, the Victim Assistance Section will release its second notification of funding opportunity for eligible organizations to provide services which support or encourage the criminal justice system to hold criminal offenders accountable. Funding will be allocated to county attorney offices, prosecutors, law enforcement offices, the court system, or others who provide services supporting the investigation or prosecution of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

Also in April 2026, the Victim Assistance Section will release its third notification of funding opportunity for eligible organizations to provide training and technical assistance to victim services organizations, law enforcement, prosecutors, and others who work with or provide services to victims of violent crimes.

“One of the primary reasons I ran for Attorney General was to help victims. I want Iowa to be a place where crime victims are prioritized and criminals are held accountable,” said Attorney General Bird. “These grants will support organizations that bring restitution to victims so they don’t feel alone, train those who come alongside victims, and encourage those who bring criminals to justice.”

Eligible applicants include currently funded organizations and organizations not currently funded. To apply for funding, applicants must be registered in Iowa Grants for Victim Services.

Additional information for victim services funding is posted on the Iowa Attorney General’s website.

For questions about the upcoming grant opportunities, contact John Gish at 1-515-281-5044 or at crimevictiminfo@ag.iowa.gov

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov