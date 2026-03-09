Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Linn County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the February 4, 2026, fatal shooting of Saber Jonathan Bernard by Marion Officer Spenser Hartman was legally justified.

On the morning of February 4, 2026, Marion Police Officer Spenser Hartman responded to a residential neighborhood for a call that a person wanted to talk to an officer, but who initially stated there was no emergency. At the scene the officer encountered two people on the sidewalk, Saber Jonathan Bernard and one of his neighbors. The neighbor said they had been discussing God, evil and salvation. Though he had requested law enforcement be called, Bernard seemed reluctant to talk to the officer and asked the officer why he worked “for evil.”

Marion Police Officer Alex Greene arrived to assist and joined Officer Hartman by the curb. Officer Hartman requested that Officer Greene keep an eye on Bernard’s hands, as his left hand had remained in his pocket the entire time.

After several minutes Bernard pulled out a machete-style weapon and began gesturing toward Officer Hartman and Officer Greene. Bernard refused commands to drop the weapon. Officer Greene deployed the Taser, but with no significant effect. Bernard then charged at Officer Hartman, stating “God is my savior! You will not stop me! Kill me!” Officer Hartman was backing away, but Bernard was closing the gap. Officer Hartman fired one shot from his handgun at Bernard, who was struck in the abdomen and immediately dropped the machete. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures. Bernard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury.

Recovered from the scene was the machete Bernard had wielded at the officers. It was approximately 24” from hilt to tip with a smooth outer edge and an interior serrated edge.

Bernard had been on probation for car burglaries at the time of his death. He had previously been seen by a mental health counselor but was not on any prescription medication when he died.

Officer Spenser Hartman was justified in the shooting death of Saber Jonathan Bernard. When Bernard pulled a two-foot machete from under his clothes, he made it clear that he had called officers there to do harm to them. The officers, despite being faced with a deadly weapon, sought first to neutralize the threat with verbal commands. Officer Hartman directed Bernard to drop the weapon fifteen times, but he refused. When the verbal commands were ineffective, a Taser was used. It was then that he advanced on Officer Hartman directly, despite the officer’s gun pointed at him. He yelled at the officer that he would not be stopped and to kill him.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

