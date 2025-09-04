Sunny Day Fund and My Secure Advantage Partner to Provide Holistic Financial Wellness Solutions for the Modern Workforce Jon Maceda, SVP of Growth & Retention at My Secure Advantage, with Rachel Fox, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Sunny Day Fund

The integrated experience enables employers to customize incentives and drive engagement with impactful savings and financial coaching benefits.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Day Fund®, the best-in-class platform for goal-based, employer-rewarded emergency savings benefits, is proud to announce its partnership with My Secure Advantage® (MSA), a pioneering leader in comprehensive financial coaching and education services. This collaboration equips employers with a powerful, customizable solution to reduce employee financial stress, improve workforce safety, and promote long-term financial well-being.

With nearly 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck and financial stress cited as a leading cause of workplace distraction, this partnership empowers employers to support their people in a meaningful, measurable way—through both automated savings support from Sunny Day Fund and long-term planning guidance from MSA.

“Most employers want to help their workforce, but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Sid Pailla, CEO at Sunny Day Fund. “By combining behavioral savings tools with expert coaching, we’re rewarding employees to build financial confidence and achieve financial security - in turn driving a stronger relationship with their employer.”

What makes this partnership especially impactful is its flexibility. Employers can now design incentive programs that reward positive financial behaviors, such as attending a financial coaching session with MSA, by contributing cash rewards directly into an employee’s emergency savings account powered by Sunny Day Fund. These customizable incentives can help create a better culture, recognizing people's immediate goals as well as long-term ones like retirement.

“Financial well-being is deeply personal,” said Jon Maceda, SVP of Growth & Retention at MSA. “Our partnership with Sunny Day Fund allows employers to meet employees where they are and reward them for taking action, no matter their starting point.”

Sunny Day Fund’s high-yield savings platform helps employees set aside money for emergencies or life goals with ease. MSA complements this with expert one-on-one coaching, tools, and educational resources to guide employees through life’s financial challenges digitally and physically—from budgeting and debt management to homebuying and retirement.

Together, the two platforms deliver a truly integrated financial wellness experience—with measurable ROI for employers and transformative results for employees.

About Sunny Day Fund®

Sunny Day Fund is a trusted provider of workplace emergency savings programs designed to increase employee retention, reduce financial stress, and protect retirement savings. The platform is built for behavioral ease and offers customizable, goal-based saving tools that employers can support through direct contributions and incentives. Sunny Day Fund offers an out-of-plan emergency savings account at Portage Bank, integrates with any payroll system, and supports English and Spanish speaking workers. Learn more at sunnydayfund.com or reach out to contact@sunnydayfund.com.

About My Secure Advantage® (MSA)

MSA is a comprehensive financial well-being platform offering personalized coaching, digital solution, and education to help employees improve their financial lives. From everyday budgeting to long-term planning, MSA delivers real impact through confidential, one-on-one support and full-family access. Employees work with the same certified financial coach over time to build trust and consistency.

