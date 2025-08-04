Sunny Day Fund, MindClub America Partner to Address Financial Wellness and Mental Health in the Workplace

Sunny Day Fund, MindClub America Partner to Deliver Holistic Financial Wellness and Mental Health

New partnership delivers combined emergency savings-driven financial wellness and mental health benefits to drive employee well-being and performance.

When employees feel emotionally supported and financially secure, they’re empowered to show up fully, in life and at work.” — Kevin Lee, CEO of MindClub America

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Day Fund, a leading platform for goal-based workplace emergency savings and financial wellness, announces a strategic partnership with MindClub America, a national leader in providing accessible, stigma-free mental health support to organizations and their employees. This collaboration brings together two essential pillars of employee well-being - mental and financial health - into one powerful, affordable solution.

In today’s climate, workers face rising levels of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty, much of it driven by financial strain. Together, Sunny Day Fund and MindClub America are delivering a first-of-its-kind holistic benefits experience that supports the whole employee, helping them build both resilience and confidence inside and outside the workplace. The combined program is also positioned to leverage employers’ existing budget as economic volatility looms.

“Financial stress is the top source of stress for Americans,” said Sid Pailla, CEO of Sunny Day Fund. “Our partnership with MindClub America ensures employers can support their people at the intersection of money and mental health, with tools and resources that actually move the needle.”

Through this partnership, employers can offer employees access to MindClub America's mental wellness platform—featuring one-on-one coaching, group sessions, and a confidential support community—while simultaneously encouraging money savings behaviors, financial education, and economic mobility through Sunny Day Fund’s workplace emergency savings program. Both platforms are designed to be approachable and actionable for diverse workforces.

“MindClub America exists to make mental wellness accessible to all and to help everyone achieve mental fitness,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of MindClub America. “We help folks who struggle with anxiety, depression, addiction and other mental health challenges. When employees feel emotionally supported and financially secure, they’re empowered to show up fully, in life and at work. We’re thrilled to partner with Sunny Day Fund to bring that possibility to more organizations.”

The partnership also enables customizable incentives: employers can encourage participation by rewarding actions, such as attending a mental health session or engaging with a coach, with direct contributions into an employee’s savings account through Sunny Day Fund’s program. This integrated approach boosts engagement and drives real outcomes in retention, productivity, and overall well-being.

About Sunny Day Fund®

Sunny Day Fund is the leading provider of workplace emergency savings programs. The goal-driven financial wellness platform automates and rewards savings behavior, which in turn improves employee retention, reduces financial stress, and protects retirement savings. Unlocking emergency savings as an employee benefit makes saving easy and accessible for workers of all incomes, with customizable employer contributions that balance budget with lasting impact. Sunny Day Fund's program works with any employer's payroll or benefits administration setup, and is available in English, Spanish, and other languages to meet the needs of diverse workforces. Learn more at sunnydayfund.com or reach out to contact@sunnydayfund.com.

About MindClub America

MindClub America operates a national mental wellness platform delivering stigma-free, proactive mental health solutions through expert mental health counseling, medicines management, coaching, and personalized mental fitness toolkits. MindClub serves companies of all sizes with workforce mental health programs that create important, measurable impacts in the lives of employees. MindClub is a no fee, one-stop shop behavioral health solution for employers. MindClub’s platform integrates easily into existing benefit plans. Learn more at mindclubamerica.com.

For media inquiries or to schedule a joint demo, please contact:

John Troutman

VP of Business Development

jtroutman@mindclubamerica.com

Rachel Fox

VP of Sales & Partnerships

rachel.fox@sunnydayfund.com

