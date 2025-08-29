SERCAP Invests in Staff Well-Being While Expanding Rural Community Impact

SERCAP's Mission is to improve the quality of life for low-income individuals by promoting affordable water and wastewater facilities, community development, environmental health, and economic self-sufficiency.

The nonprofit's innovative workplace savings initiative models the integration of people strategy with mission fulfillment.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc. (SERCAP) is taking bold steps to support both its employees and the rural communities it serves, showcasing a model of nonprofit leadership that prioritizes people inside and outside the organization.

Known for its decades-long commitment to safe water, wastewater infrastructure, housing, and community development across the Southeast, SERCAP is also making headlines for how it invests in its workforce. Recognizing financial stress among employees, the organization recently launched the Sunny Day Fund, an innovative emergency savings program that helps staff build financial stability with employer-matched contributions. Early results show great participation, fewer emergency loan requests, stronger retention, and reduced stress levels—proof that these efforts are driving measurable impact.

That same care extends into the communities SERCAP serves. In Hanover County, Virginia, the organization is working with the Brown Grove community, where 31 households have struggled with unsafe water. Through its Facilities Development Program, SERCAP is helping residents gain access to clean, reliable drinking water, ensuring healthier futures for families.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” said Hope F. Cupit, CPA, MBA, President & CEO of SERCAP. “When we invest in staff well-being, it strengthens the service we deliver to rural communities. This is how we build resilience, from the inside out.”

SERCAP’s win-win approach is gaining national attention. Cupit recently shared the organization’s model during a panel at Georgetown University Center for Retirement Initiatives 2025 Policy Innovation Forum, underscoring how nonprofits can integrate mission, staff support, and community impact to create lasting change.

To learn more about SERCAP's mission and services, visit www.sercap.org.

