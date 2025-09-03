Cirkul and i9 Sports Team Up to Bring Fun, Customizable Hydration to Families Nationwide

Partnership Delivers Special Pricing and Promotions to Young Athletes and their Families Across the Country

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirkul has been named the Official Hydration Partner of i9 Sports , the nation’s top provider of community-based youth sports. Through this partnership, Cirkul will provide i9 Sports families with special product offers, live sampling experiences, and hydration education to make it easier than ever for young athletes to perform their best, on and off the field.Cirkul is known for its novel and patented technology, the Cirkul Sipcartridge, which allows consumers to personalize their beverages by switching between water and a 1-10 flavor setting with the turn of a dial. Cirkul offers 150+ beverage flavor options, from vitamin-enhanced blends and sports drinks to iced coffee and teas, all with no sugar, zero calories, and no artificial colors."Cirkul is the perfect hydration solution to help active people of all ages, including kids, stay hydrated in a way that is both fun and personal,” said Garrett Waggoner, CEO & co-founder of Cirkul. “i9 Sports shares our passion for redefining experiences, and together we’re making hydration fun and delicious.”i9 Sports is the nation’s largest provider of youth multi-sport programs, offering leagues, camps, clinics, and more for children ages three and up. From soccer and baseball to flag football, basketball, volleyball, and beyond, i9 Sports is dedicated to helping young athletes thrive in sport and in life through fun, skill development, and sportsmanship. Through this new partnership, youth sports families seeking to provide their kids with alternatives to sugary, artificially colored drinks will have direct access to Cirkul and its variety of flavored Sip cartridges, designed to replenish and rehydrate quickly.“It’s crucial to teach the importance of hydration early, especially for kids in sports,” said Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports. “Cirkul gives our families a kid-friendly alternative to sugary drinks while encouraging more water intake.”Families involved in i9 Sports’ programs will benefit directly from this partnership by having exclusive access to discounted prices on various products throughout the year via a dedicated landing page on DrinkCirkul.com. Initial offers include a 22-oz. Grip Squeeze Bottle with a Cirkul Sipcartridge for $9.99 and a Buy 2, Get 1 Free promotion on electrolyte-enhanced variety packs.To learn more about Cirkul, visit DrinkCirkul.com or follow along on socials @DrinkCirkul. To learn more about i9 Sports or to register, visit i9sports.com.###About CirkulCirkul is a rapidly growing company transforming how beverages are developed, distributed, and enjoyed. Cirkul is a new way to drink more water – a customizable, reusable water bottle with 150+ flavor cartridge options across a wide range of brands for diverse benefits, occasions, and usages. Made in the U.S., Cirkul was founded in 2018 by college teammates Garrett Waggoner and Andy Gay and is based in Tampa, Florida. A full range of product offerings is available at DrinkCirkul.com, and Cirkul is also sold by Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other stores nationwide. Learn more at DrinkCirkul.com and join the community on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and X.About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands , is a multi-sport youth sports provider offering leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with fun, skill-driven programs for every athlete at every level. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching sportsmanship. Coaches teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week and recognize players who demonstrate those values. i9 Sports focuses on developing great athletes and great people, embodying The Way Youth Sports Should Be

