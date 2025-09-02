TAP Launches Beyond Summer Sale from USA and Canada for Travel from October through March

Roundtrip Fares to Lisbon, Porto and the Azores from $429 from the USA, or CAD $599 from Toronto and Montreal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal has announced its beyond summer sale promotion, with roundtrip fares to Portugal from the US starting from $429, and CAD $599 from Canada. Destinations beyond Portugal start from just $399 or CAD $649, including the option of a stopover in Portugal for up to 10 nights.

Travel must be purchased by September 17, for travel from October 1 through March 30, 2026. Sale fares apply to flights operated by TAP Air Portugal, for round-trip travel, with all taxes and one piece of cabin baggage included.

Sale fares to Portugal include:

• New York (JFK/Newark) to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro (Algarve) - $499 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro – CAD $599 roundtrip

• New York (JFK/Newark) to Terceira and Ponta Delgada (Azores) and Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira) - $499 roundtrip

• Boston, Chicago or Miami to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro - $499 roundtrip

• Boston, Chicago or Miami to Terceira and Ponta Delgada, and Funchal and Porto Santo - $549 roundtrip

• Washington DC, San Francisco or Los Angeles to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro - $549 roundtrip

• Washington DC, San Francisco or Los Angeles to Terceira and Ponta Delgada, and Funchal and Porto Santo - $599 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Terceira and Ponta Delgada, and Funchal and Porto Santo – CAD $649 roundtrip

Sale fares beyond Portugal include:

• New York (JFK/Newark) to Marrakesh or Casablanca - $499 roundtrip

• Boston to Madrid - $399 roundtrip

• Chicago to Milan - $399 roundtrip

• Miami to Rome - $439 roundtrip

• Washington DC to Barcelona - $399 roundtrip

• San Francisco to Paris - $499 roundtrip

• Los Angeles to London - $499 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to London – CAD $699 roundtrip

• Montreal to Paris – CAD $649 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Rome and Amsterdam - CAD $799 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Madird and Barcelona - CAD $789 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Dublin - CAD $699 roundtrip

• Toronto and Montreal to Marrakech and Casablanca - CAD $899 roundtrip

TAP’s Business Class fares from the US to Lisbon, Porto, Algarve, Azores and Madeira start from $2,499 roundtrip from the US, or CAD $2,299 from Canada.

“TAP’s 80th anniversary year just keeps getting better,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP’s Director for the Americas. “Our end of summer sale offers amazing deals to Portugal and beyond. And, of course, even our best sales always include our popular Portugal Stopover program where travelers can enjoy two vacation destinations for the price of one, with up to 10 days in Portugal for no additional airfare.”

All information and conditions for this campaign can be found at travel agents, or the links below:

www.flytap.com/en_us/discount-flights

www.flytap.com/en_ca/discount-flights

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal’ s leading airline and has been a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945,

TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa,

North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP

offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities, which includes 7 airports in

Portugal, 10 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 12 in Africa

and 42 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the

best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one

of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO

aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency

and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings in 2025 as the safest airline in Europe and the 11th safest in the world.



