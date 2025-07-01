TAP Air Portugal Offers Island-Hopping Sale to Madeira and the Azores from $449 Roundtrip from US or CAD$549 from Canada

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal announced a new ‘island-hopping’ sale today from all 10 US and Canadian gateways to Funchal, in Madeira, and Ponte Delgada and Terceira in the Azores. The promotion is on sale through July 15, for travel from September 15, 2025.

Sale fares start from $449 roundtrip from New York (JFK) and Newark to Madeira and the Azores; $499 from Boston; $549 from Chicago, Miami, and Washington, DC; $599 from Los Angeles and San Francisco; and CAD $549 from Toronto and Montreal.

“Whether you're seeking volcanic landscapes, lush green mountains, unspoiled trails, or stunning ocean views, these Atlantic gems offer the perfect blend of adventure and tranquility,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP Air Portugal’s Director for the Americas. “And these sale fares also incorporate our popular Portugal Stopover program, offering up to 10 days in Lisbon or Porto on connecting flights.”

This summer, TAP will offer more than 100 weekly flights from 10 North American gateways, including Toronto and Montreal, Canada. For more information on TAP's new routes and to purchase travel, please visit www.flytap.com.

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal’s leading airline and the world’s leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes six airports in Portugal, 11 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world. The airline has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

