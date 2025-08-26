TAP Air Portugal Named Favorite Airline in Europe for 8th Consecutive Year & Best Family-Friendly International Airline

Fernanda Ottavio, TAP Air Portugal’s Sales and Marketing Manager for the Americas, accepts the airline’s Favorite Airline in Europe and Best Family-Friendly International awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal has been named Favorite Airline in Europe for the eight consecutive year at the 11th Annual Trazee Awards and also Best Family-Friendly International Airline at the 8th Annual Wherever Awards in a joint ceremony for the two awards created by FXExpress Publications and Global Traveler.

The Trazees celebrate the best in the travel industry determined by readers ages 18-35. Whereverfamily.com is a web-based publication written for traveling families and the Wherever Awards are based on the results of an open-ended reader survey.

“We’re honored and delighted to receive these prestigious recognitions, especially for the eighth time in a row,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP’s Director for the Americas. “We accept these awards on behalf of the entire team at TAP Air Portugal who dedicate themselves every day to delivering a superb travel experience.”

###

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal’s leading airline and the world’s leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America.

This winter, TAP is offering more than 1,050 flights weekly to 80 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, comprising 11 in North America, 12 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and the Middle East and 45 in Europe (including six in Portugal). From North America, TAP offers service from eight airports in the USA (New York’s JFK, Newark, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Washington-Dulles) to Portugal (Lisbon, Porto and Ponte Delgada), Canada’s Toronto and Montreal, and Cancun, Mexico.

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is considered by Airline Ratings to be the safest airline in Europe and the sixth safest in the world. The airline has been named Best Airline in Europe for 13 consecutive years by the readers of Global Traveler magazine.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings among the 25 safest airlines in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.