Completing a sold notice protects when selling a vehicle

Most people know to sign the title when selling, trading or donating a vehicle, but many people skip or miss a very important additional step to complete that transaction: filling out a sold notice to inform the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division that you are no longer the owner.

If the vehicle is involved in a collision or abandoned on the side of the road, the current owner may receive the citations or fines. By completing a sold notice, you remove your name as the owner of record for the vehicle and help protect yourself from future responsibilities even if the new owner has not transferred the registration into their name yet.

Remove your name and responsibility from that vehicle quickly and easily online at AZMVDNOW.gov or at any MVD office or Authorized Third Party location.

To activate your account, please visit AZMVDNOW.gov and follow the prompts. These accounts are free and protected by several security protocols that are explained on the site and in an accompanying “how to” video.

The MVD website at azdot.gov/mvd has additional resources and steps for selling a vehicle.