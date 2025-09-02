Jimerson Birr Attorneys Charles B. Jimerson, James O. Birr III, and Joseph R. Luna Recognized as 2026 Best Lawyers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr is proud to announce that attorneys Charles B. Jimerson, James O. Birr III, and Joseph R. Luna have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers , the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.Best Lawyers provides trusted, peer-reviewed recognition of top legal professionals and helps clients identify credible, experienced counsel with confidence. For more than 40 years, its Purely Peer Review process has set the standard for merit-based legal distinction. With more than 13 million confidential evaluations submitted annually, the recognition is highly selective, with only about 5 percent of U.S. lawyers and 3 percent of lawyers globally earning the honor.Jimerson, the firm’s CEO, was recognized in Banking and Finance Law and Commercial Litigation. His inclusion highlights his reputation for representing financial institutions and businesses in complex, high-stakes disputes, as well as his leadership in guiding companies through sensitive operational and legal challenges.“Recognition like this is never about a single lawyer or a single case. It is about the team you build, the people you lift up, and the legacy you leave behind,” Jimerson said. “To me, this honor is another reminder that the true measure of success is not the cases won or titles earned, but whether you leave your firm and your community stronger than you found them. That is, and always will be, my mission.”Birr, a Partner at the firm and a Florida Bar Board Certified Construction Lawyer, was recognized in Commercial Litigation, Community Association Law, Construction Law, Litigation–Construction, and Real Estate Law. His practice is widely respected for its breadth, and he is known for representing contractors, developers, community associations, and business clients across Florida in disputes that shape the business and construction landscape.Luna was recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Insurance Law, a distinction reserved for attorneys earlier in their careers who demonstrate outstanding professional excellence. His recognition underscores his growing reputation for handling complex insurance matters and his commitment to delivering strategic results for clients.“I am honored to be recognized in Best Lawyers. This recognition is a direct reflection of our firm’s commitment to quality, service, and results for our clients,” Birr said. “I am grateful for our clients who have trusted our firm, and the mentors and colleagues who have inspired me.”About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.