Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Launches Generations Forward to Advance Community Growth Through Homeownership & Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (“FRB”) proudly announces the launch of Generations Forward, a new initiative dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome barriers to homeownership and build lasting financial security. The program reflects FRB’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and expanding access to practical financial education.At Generations Forward, we believe homeownership can be more than a milestone. It can be a strategic move toward long-term financial stability and prosperity. By focusing on education, accessibility, and empowerment, Generations Forward provides individuals with the tools and strategies to turn their first home into an asset for building future wealth.“Generations Forward is about lifting up our communities,” said Ken Falcon , Co-Managing Partner of FRB, and Founder of Generations Forward. “Everyone deserves access to the knowledge and resources that make financial independence possible. We are here to demonstrate that real estate, especially multi-family homeownership, can be the foundation for building generational wealth.”Through Generations Forward’s educational program, participants gain the confidence and insight to make smart real estate decisions. The curriculum covers how to use rental income to build equity, access financing options, and manage and protect investments for the long term.After completing the educational sessions, participants can choose to proceed with the Generations Forward team for guidance and referrals throughout the homebuying process, including tenant screening, contract negotiation, property management, and financial planning.The initiative also includes advanced resources for real estate investors, covering portfolio management, estate planning, tax optimization, and business succession. Whether buying a first home or expanding a real estate portfolio, Generations Forward supports every participant’s journey toward financial independence.“Our goal is not just to educate,” Falcon said. “It is to empower. By helping individuals understand the real-world benefits of multi-family homeownership, we are building stronger, more resilient communities, one home at a time.”As part of FRB’s broader community engagement efforts, Generations Forward will be followed by additional initiatives focused on expanding financial literacy, opportunity, and access.About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman:Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by combining a depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors with a firm-wide commitment to excellent service. The firm partners with clients, offering access to thought leaders across numerous areas of professional practice to help them develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact info@gensforward.com or visit gensforward.com.

