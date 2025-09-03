While Others Exit, SCAN Health Plan Enters: Nonprofit Medicare Advantage Leader Expands into Washington and Grows in Key Markets

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year when many Medicare Advantage plans are scaling back or leaving markets entirely, SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, is moving in the opposite direction and expanding its footprint into Washington state and broadening its presence in California and Texas.This expansion reflects SCAN’s strategic approach to provide reliable, high-quality, and personalized care to a greater number of older adults nationwide.Pending approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), SCAN will offer plans in Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston counties, Washington; Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, San Joaquin, Kings, and Tulare counties, California; and Fort Bend and Montgomery counties, Texas, beginning January 1, 2026.“This is more than a geographic expansion, it’s a reaffirmation of our mission to meet the needs of seniors at every stage of their aging journey,” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan. “In today’s environment, when many insurers are narrowing or exiting their Medicare Advantage offerings, SCAN is stepping up to serve communities that deserve the stability, compassion, and personalized care that come with a nonprofit health plan.”Through these expansions, SCAN will offer plans to nearly nine million Medicare-eligible seniors in its new service areas, while continuing to serve more than 310,000 members across 33 counties in six states: California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.Nationwide, financial pressures and shifting reimbursement rates have led many MA plans to reduce service areas or terminate offerings. Analysts estimate more than 1 million seniors may need to seek new coverage, and up to 1.8 million could be affected by plan closures or consolidations. SCAN’s expansion bucks this trend, offering seniors a stable, mission-driven option in an increasingly uncertain market.“Older adults across the country are asking for care that doesn’t just promise, but proves, its commitment through consistent access, personalized support, and a focus on outcomes that matter,” Schulte added. “Our nonprofit status isn’t just a tax designation; it’s a declaration of who we are and what we stand for.”“Medicare Advantage works best when it is rooted in community,” said Zack Myers, national general manager at SCAN Health Plan. “We are entering these new markets with partners who share our values and our commitment to ensuring seniors have access to care that listens to them, meets their needs, and honors their life experience. This includes addressing health disparities and creating benefit designs that meet the cultural and social needs of the people we serve.”That philosophy has guided SCAN’s work for nearly five decades and continues to shape how it partners with providers and communities today. Recent efforts include a collaboration with Sutter Health* to expand coordinated, high-quality care across Northern California, as well as the opening of SCAN Central, the organization’s first storefront in Henderson, Nevada, designed to give seniors direct access to in-person guidance, enrollment support and community engagement. Both initiatives reflect SCAN’s commitment to meeting people where they are, addressing local needs, and ensuring care is accessible, personalized, and culturally responsive.This community-first approach has been part of SCAN’s DNA since 1977, when a coalition of 12 older adults, known as the “twelve angry seniors” for their determination to demand better care, formed the Senior Care Action Network, now known as SCAN.Since then, SCAN has grown into a nationally recognized leader in senior healthcare, consistently reinvesting earnings into member benefits, building strong provider and community partnerships, and developing innovative care models that empower older adults to live healthy, independent lives.*Other provider groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

