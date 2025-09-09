New Book, Qualified Isn’t Enough, Reveals Why Résumés Alone Don’t Win Executive Jobs

Gina Riley releases "Qualified Isn't Enough" with Advantage Books. Gina Riley, author of "Qualified Isn't Enough."

Gina Riley’s book helps professionals craft compelling career stories, gain clarity, and land interviews with confidence and purpose.

Your technical skills may get you in the door, but passion, organizational fit, and leadership qualities win you the job.” — Gina Riley, author of Qualified Isn’t Enough

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite impressive résumés and years of experience, many professionals are being overlooked for the roles they want most. Why? Because being “qualified” isn’t enough to secure leadership offers at the highest levels.In her new book, Qualified Isn’t Enough: Develop Your Story. Land the Interview. Win the Job ., career strategist Gina Riley unveils the Career Velocity™ system — a blueprint that helps mid-career professionals position themselves as the best solution in today’s fiercely competitive job market.This unique blueprint goes beyond résumé advice,” Riley writes, “providing a step-by-step approach to identifying and securing pivotal CxO roles—often within the hidden job market, where opportunities are filled before being publicly advertised. This book enables you to build the trust and confidence needed to stand out in a competitive executive job market.”Published by Advantage Books, Qualified Isn’t Enough guides mid-career professionals and executives through a structured process of self-discovery, career storytelling, and market strategy. Riley shares her proprietary 9-step Career Velocity™ system, which integrates executive search insights with practical tools to help leaders clarify their strengths, craft compelling narratives, and prepare for high-stakes interviews.“In today’s competitive executive job market, standing out means positioning yourself as the best solution to a company’s problem,” Riley says. “To do this, you need clarity on your unique strengths and, more importantly, the ability to communicate them effectively.”In her book, Riley equips readers with frameworks to uncover their unique value proposition, create a data vault of measurable achievements, and develop a powerful answer to the dreaded “tell me about yourself” question. She also introduces the RARE Candidate™ framework — Research, Align, Read the Room, and Evaluate — and emphasizes the 40-hour rule of preparation that distinguishes winning candidates in finalist interviews.Drawing on two decades of experience in HR, executive search, and career coaching, Riley highlights the common pitfalls that can derail even highly qualified leaders — and the positioning strategies that open doors.Gina Riley, author of Qualified Isn’t Enough: Develop Your Story. Land the Interview. Win the Job., is a career transition coach, talent acquisition consultant, and creator of the Career Velocity™ system. A LinkedIn Top Voice, Forbes Coaches Council contributor, and Speaker Skills Academy coach, she has trained and coached hundreds of leaders and has spoken nationally and internationally, including at DisruptHR. Riley lives in Oregon with her husband, Sean, and their two children.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

