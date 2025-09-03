Sirene Announces Brand Launch and Debut Collection SIRENUM SCOPULI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirene , a new womenswear label founded by designers Raegan McGuire Tocco and Jacqueline Minor, announce the launch of their debut collection, SIRENUM SCOPULI, with the first drop available February 25, 2026. Designed in New York and produced ethically in small, intentional runs, the collection reflects Sirene’s deeper rhythm; one of conscious craft, sacred detail, and innovative juxtaposition.The debut line features 15 ready-to-wear styles and accompanying accessories priced from $248 to $798. SIRENUM SCOPULI is a name derived from landscapes of alluring myths. The collection explores dualities; Structure and fluidity, strength and ease. Signature details include handpainted floral prints that echo shifting currents, shell paillettes, hand-applied glass beads that mimic dripping water, and custom brushed metal finishes. Fabrications such as slub cotton twill, linen-viscose, and silk-viscose charmeuse capture the raw tactility of stone, water, and natural fiber.“Sirene was born from a shared pull toward the ocean, its beauty, its strength, its mystery,” said co-founder McGuire Tocco. “We wanted to create clothing that feels like it’s part of that world: pieces that move between strength and softness, art and wearability.”Co-founder Minor added: “Every collection is a chapter in that story, told through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and details that make each garment feel like it belongs only to you. Our vision is to build not just a brand, but a community, a place where women feel seen, inspired, and powerful in what they wear.”The duo bring experience from leading fashion brands including Oscar de la Renta, Milly, Ronny Kobo, Et Ochs, and AMUR. Together, they merge their juxtaposing aesthetics, Raegan’s expertise in sustainable design and fabric innovation with Jacqueline’s refined eye for silhouette, color, and storytelling, into a singular creative vision.Founded on the belief that beauty and sustainability are symbiotic by nature, Sirene integrates sustainability at every stage, from material sourcing and lean sampling to partnering with small artists for curated prints and artworks. Collections are produced in an ethical factory with limited units per style, ensuring purpose-driven design and reduced waste.The SIRENUM SCOPULI collection will be available exclusively at sireneny.com and partnering retailers in Spring 2026. For updates, follow @sirene.ny on Instagram.About Sirene:Sirene is a New York–based womenswear brand founded by designers Raegan McGuire Tocco and Jacqueline Minor. The label creates thoughtfully designed, sustainably produced collections that balance structure and fluidity, strength and softness. Guided by a commitment to ethical production, responsible sourcing, and limited-run manufacturing, Sirene blends craftsmanship with modern storytelling to create wearable art for women who value timeless, intentional design. The brand’s debut collection, SIRENUM SCOPULI, launches February 2026, at sireneny.com and partnering retailers.

