RVNG Couture Unveils Long-Awaited Spring/Summer 2026 The Bloom Collection Starring Helena Christensen and Jessica Stam

RVNG Couture SS26 worn by Helena Christensen

TORONTO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RVNG Couture is proud to announce the launch of The Bloom Collection, a 42-piece collection presented in a campaign starring legendary supermodels Helena Christensen and Jessica Stam. The collection showcases RVNG Couture’s evolution through delicate lace, ethereal tulle gowns, and signature body-sculpting cocktail dresses.Helena Christensen, one of the original ’90s supermodels, and Jessica Stam, known as part of the 2000s ‘doll generation’ of top models, bring the collection’s vision to life in a poetic visual campaign. Florals, pearls, and pastel hues evoke a living garden, while hand-finished details and innovative silhouettes highlight couture craftsmanship. A pearl jacket beaded entirely by hand epitomizes artistry with modern ease, and each gown is designed to empower with refined proportions and effortless wear.“The Bloom Collection is about the timeless act of becoming. It is deeply personal, rooted in transformation, resilience, and the belief that beauty does not expire,” illustrates Jordan Stewart, RVNG Couture’s designer and founder. “We all experience seasons of bloom, whether at 30, 40, 60, or beyond, and I wanted to design a collection that honors that truth. This season reflects not only the evolution of RVNG Couture but also pays tribute to the women whose strength and grace continue to inspire me. For them, and for all of us, the best is always still ahead.”For RVNG Couture, The Bloom Collection holds special meaning. A proudly Canadian brand led by Creative Director Jordan Stewart, a bilingual mother and seasoned designer with a global perspective, the collection underscores RVNG’s rising international presence. Presenting at the Canadian Embassy during Paris Fashion Week reinforces its commitment to both national pride and global relevance.“Photographing Jessica at Toronto’s grand Casa Loma and Helena in her storied Manhattan loft was our way of capturing those quiet, getting-ready moments, the pauses before stepping out that all women experience but rarely share,” Stewart reflects. “Surrounded by treasures and history, the imagery feels like a glimpse into their private worlds. What Helena and Jessica brought was authenticity and presence; they grounded the campaign with a timeless intimacy that made the story come alive.”The collection debuted at Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week with an intimate, gallery-style presentation of 27 looks. An additional 15 designs are set to be unveiled at Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week during an intimate presentation at the Canadian Embassy.Follow RVNG Couture on Instagram at @rvng.couture and visit rvng.ca for the latest updates. Campaign images are available here About RVNG Couture:Founded in 2014 by award-winning Canadian designer Jordan Stewart, RVNG Couture is a couture brand committed to empowering women through bold, innovative fashion. Known for its timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship, RVNG Couture uses high-quality materials to create designs that celebrate femininity and strength. Jordan Stewart, the visionary behind the brand, has earned recognition for her daring use of size, color, and architectural influences. In 2024, RVNG Couture made its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week with the Spring 2025 Exhale collection, featuring supermodel Coco Rocha.

