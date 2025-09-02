Perform Medical Introduces Nutrafol® Hair Growth Solutions for Men and Women in Charleston

Perform Medical partners with Nutrafol® to expand non-surgical hair restoration in Charleston, offering root-cause, science-based solutions for healthy regrowth

Our partnership with Nutrafol allows us to address hair loss from the inside out, complementing our regenerative treatments for a truly comprehensive approach.” — Dr. Taylor Vaughan

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perform Medical , a leading wellness and regenerative medicine clinic serving the Charleston area, is proud to announce its partnership with Nutrafol, the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand. This collaboration expands the clinic’s comprehensive, non-surgical hair restoration services, offering patients a science-backed, whole-body approach to hair wellness.Hair thinning and hair loss affect millions of men and women, often leading to a decline in self-confidence and quality of life. While the causes of hair loss can vary—from genetics and hormonal changes to stress, nutrient deficiencies, or postpartum shifts—early intervention is essential for best results. Perform Medical specializes in medically supervised treatments that address these root causes to stimulate natural, healthy regrowth without the need for surgery or extensive downtime.Nutrafol: A Whole-Body Approach to Hair WellnessUnlike traditional treatments that only target symptoms, Nutrafol addresses the multiple triggers of hair thinning, including:- Hormonal Imbalances (such as menopause or thyroid dysfunction)- Stress and Cortisol Spikes- Nutrient Deficiencies- Metabolic and Aging-Related Changes- Inflammation and Poor Scalp HealthFormulated with clinically tested botanicals, vitamins, and antioxidants, Nutrafol supplements work internally to balance the body and provide the nutrients hair follicles need to thrive. This drug-free solution has been proven to support visibly thicker, stronger hair growth in both men and women.Comprehensive Hair Restoration at Perform MedicalNutrafol is part of a broader suite of hair restoration services at Perform Medical, which also includes:- PRP Hair Restoration (Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy): Harnessing the body’s natural healing power to stimulate dormant hair follicles, improve blood flow, and thicken existing hair. We also offer PRP to aid your existing hair follicles in jump-starting hair growth, enhancing the effectiveness of other treatments like Nutrafol.- Prescription Topical Therapies: Customized, medical-grade formulations designed to reduce shedding, improve scalp health, and enhance follicular function.“Hair restoration is not just about aesthetics—it’s about restoring confidence and quality of life,” said Dr. Taylor Vaughan. “Our partnership with Nutrafol allows us to address hair loss from the inside out, complementing our regenerative treatments for a truly comprehensive approach.”Local Access to World-Class Hair SolutionsPerform Medical proudly serves patients throughout the Charleston region, including Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island, Kiawah Island, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, and North Charleston.With a focus on root-cause diagnosis, regenerative medicine, and personalized care, the clinic remains committed to providing patients with advanced, non-surgical options for hair loss prevention and regrowth.About Perform MedicalPerform Medical is a Charleston-based wellness and aesthetics clinic specializing in hormone health, intimate wellness, medical weight loss, hair restoration, and regenerative therapies. Through evidence-based, patient-centered care, the clinic helps individuals achieve optimal health, vitality, and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.