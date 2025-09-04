MALIA TEE Wins Best Social Good Award at Florida’s Brandy Awards

Malia

Honoring a legacy of kindness and resilience, apparel line supports pediatric cancer research through everyday fashion

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MALIA TEE has been awarded Best Social Good at the prestigious Brandy Awards, which recognize excellence in promotional branding across Florida. The honor underscores the apparel line’s unique mission: transforming clothing into a tool for awareness and fundraising in support of pediatric cancer patients.One percent of all MALIA TEE sales benefit the For Kids’ Sake Foundation, a nonprofit that assists families and advances research for childhood cancer. The winning design, created by Kole Jusczyk in honor of his sister, Malia, was first unveiled at the foundation’s Celebration of Life Festival. That annual event draws more than 2,000 attendees and raised $64,850 last year to support pediatric cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.Malia Jusczyk, who passed away at 14, remains the driving inspiration behind the brand. Known for her compassion and strength, she continues to motivate others facing adversity. “If Malia could do it, with all the obstacles in front of her, we can too,” said her father, Glen Jusczyk.The MALIA apparel line is manufactured by Global Sourcing Group, owned by Malia’s parents, Glen and Megan Jusczyk and their friends Mike and Antonette Carpenter. Beyond business, the couple views the brand as a living tribute to their daughter’s life and values. “Our goal is simple,” said Megan Jusczyk. “We want people to remember Malia, and in doing so, help children who are still fighting today.”The Brandy Awards celebrate companies and organizations that set new standards in branding and community impact. By highlighting apparel as both an everyday necessity and a channel for social good, the MALIA TEE demonstrates how creative design and heartfelt purpose can intersect to make a measurable difference.More information about Malia, her legacy, and ongoing initiatives can be found at maliaslegacyloveson.com About Malia’s Legacy Loves OnMalia’s Legacy Loves On is dedicated to honoring the life and spirit of Malia Jusczyk by raising awareness and supporting pediatric cancer research and patients. Through partnerships, apparel sales, and events like the Celebration of Life Festival, the organization continues Malia’s mission of spreading kindness, resilience, and hope.About For Kids’ Sake FoundationThe For Kids’ Sake Foundation is a nonprofit supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer. Through fundraising events and community initiatives, the foundation provides financial assistance and directs contributions to leading research hospitals. Learn more at forkidssakefoundation.org

