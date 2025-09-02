FROM THE HEART: HORIZON CARE SERVICES HONORS 21 YEARS OF SERVING SENIORS
Since its inception, Horizon Care Services has grown into one of the most trusted home care providers in the region, serving over 18,000 patients in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. With a strong will and passion for excellence, the company has cultivated a team of the finest caregivers dedicated to supporting seniors in maintaining their dignity, independence, and quality of life.
“Our mission has always been to bring the highest quality care directly to our clients’ homes with compassion, expertise, and integrity, and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”
– Andrea Albertini, CEO & Co Founder of Horizon Care Services
Over the past 21 years, Horizon has evolved into a successful integrated health care delivery model, remaining dedicated to critical care at home, chronic disease management, and actively supporting efforts to reduce hospital readmissions. The company is equally committed to giving back, with Andrea Albertini providing ongoing philanthropic support to numerous local organizations and charities including TrustBridge Hospice Foundation, Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, Executive Women of The Palm Beaches Foundation, Impact of the Palm Beaches, and the Hanley Foundation.
In addition to Horizon Care Services, Andrea has launched two new ventures to meet the expanding needs of the South Florida community:
• Horizon Mobile Physician Services – Bringing high-quality medical care directly to patients’ homes or alternative living facilities. From primary care and transitional care to chronic disease management, Horizon Mobile Physician Services ensures timely, personalized medical attention without the need for travel.
• Elder Care Finders – Assisting seniors and their families in finding the perfect living community for their next chapter. This preferred senior placement agency expertly guides clients through the complexities of selecting assisted living or long-term care facilities, making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
As Horizon Care Services celebrates its 21st anniversary, its mission remains clear: to provide unparalleled home care services while supporting the South Florida community through compassionate service, expert guidance, and a deep commitment to improving lives.
About Horizon Care Services: Horizon Care Services is a leading provider of private duty senior and home care in South Florida. Since 2004, the company has offered personalized care plans designed to meet each client’s unique needs, delivered by experienced and compassionate caregivers. Horizon specializes in in-home care, chronic disease management, and mobile physician services, serving clients throughout Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties.
Celebrating 21 Years off Service Horizon Care Services
