With a mission of profound impact, this year’s tournament aimed to raise critical funds for building a new school to serve the St. Katherine community.

Each swing was more than just a game; it was a step towards a brighter future for our community” — Federico Marin, Chairman of the Golf Tournament

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE 16TH ANNUAL KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT TOGETHER, WE CAN BUILD A SCHOOL FOR OUR COMMUNITY The Knights of Columbus hosted their 16th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the scenic Bonaventure Golf Club in Weston. With a mission of profound impact, this year’s tournament aimed to raise critical funds for building a new school to serve the St. Katherine community, addressing the needs of our growing population.Over 60,000 residents call Weston home, and this event attracted participants from near and far who gathered to play for a meaningful cause. The day was marked by beautiful weather, which added to the excitement and enjoyment of all who attended. Participants, supporters, and sponsors alike shared a common goal: to create a lasting legacy in the form of educational facilities that will benefit generations to come.The Knights of Columbus would like to express sincere gratitude to all the golfers who participated and to the sponsors who made this event possible. Their generosity has brought us closer to realizing a vision that will provide local families and children with greater opportunities for learning and growth.Each swing was more than just a game; it was a step towards a brighter future for our community. Thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of everyone involved, together, we are making a difference.As the Knights of Columbus continue their mission, we invite those who wish to support this cause to make a donation. Contributions can be made by visiting www.kofcgolf.net or by contacting us directly. Every donation counts and brings us closer to building a school that will serve and inspire future generations.Together, let’s make a difference and build a school that will serve generations to come!Contact:Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament CommitteeWebsite: www.kofcgolf.net

