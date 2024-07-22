HORIZON CARE SERVICES EXPANDS TO INCLUDE MOBILE MEDICAL VISITS
Our mission at Horizon Care Services is to provide the highest quality in-home care for seniors. We’re in high-end country clubs with the mobile physician practice, home care, and senior placement.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Care Services, renowned for its commitment to providing premier Senior Care and Home Care Services, proudly announces its expansion to include mobile medical visits. Established by a team of highly educated and experienced Health Care Professionals, Horizon Care Services has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional in-home care since 2004.
The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, as it now offers a comprehensive range of medical services directly to patients' homes. These services include primary care, podiatry, comprehensive wound care, mental health, and dermatology. Horizon Care Services aims to cater to the needs of patients who face challenges leaving their homes or accessing traditional medical facilities, particularly those with complex chronic conditions.
"Our mission at Horizon Care Services has always been to provide the highest quality in-home care for seniors," said Andrea Albertini, CEO at Horizon Care Services. "
With the introduction of mobile medical visits, we're elevating our commitment by delivering essential healthcare services directly to our patients' doorsteps. Additionally, we're collaborating with country clubs to ensure their members have access to these vital healthcare services.
The company's approach emphasizes ongoing primary and specialty care, with a focus on monitoring conditions and addressing issues before they escalate, ultimately reducing the need for emergency room visits or hospitalizations. By prioritizing proactive healthcare management, Horizon Care Services seeks to enhance the quality of life for its patients while maximizing their independence.
"While the patient remains our primary focus, we understand the importance of a collaborative care team," added Ms. Albertini." We work closely with family members, assisted living facility/independent living facility staff, consultants, therapists, and other healthcare professionals to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients."
In an interview with Home Health Care News (6/4/24) issue, Ms. Albertini indicated that the company is targeting certain segments of the population in Florida. For instance, Horizon Care Services has been vetted and chosen as the go-to home care provider for multiple country clubs in Palm Beach and Broward.
“We’re going into a lot of high-end country clubs. We’re already in three of them, and that’s going to be with the mobile physician practice, with home care, and with our senior placement.” Andrea Albertini
For more information about Horizon Care Services and its expanded range of services, visit https://www.horizoncareservices.com/.
