Hire Velocity Chairman John West to Lead Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Masterclass at 2025 RPOA Annual Conference

Industry veteran to share practical insights on mergers and acquisitions in the evolving RPO landscape

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of tailored Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and talent acquisition solutions, is proud to announce that John West, Chairman of Hire Velocity, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL, on September 30, 2025.

West will join a panel of industry experts leading a masterclass focused on mergers and acquisitions in RPO, a timely topic as the RPO market experiences rapid evolution, consolidation, and growth. Drawing from 25 years of experience, West will provide attendees with a candid look at how M&A strategies can accelerate scale, create value, and drive long-term success.

During the session, West and his peers will explore:

● What makes a business attractive to potential buyers

● How to approach M&A as a lever for growth

● Common pitfalls and key lessons from real-world deals

● The vital role of leadership and culture in successful integrations

“The RPO space is in the midst of a transformation, and M&A is at the heart of that shift. I’m looking forward to sharing insights and lessons I’ve learned firsthand with other leaders in the space. This session will offer actionable strategies you can take back to your business,” West said.

As a respected figure in the talent acquisition industry, West provides strategic direction for Hire Velocity’s RPO solutions and its healthcare-focused subsidiary, Hire Health. His experience as an entrepreneur and global business executive offers a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in a changing marketplace.

Marques Smith, Hire Velocity’s President and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of industry collaboration and shared learning:

“John’s deep understanding of M&A and his commitment to strategic leadership make him an ideal voice for this conversation. At Hire Velocity, we believe in pushing the industry forward, not just through our services, but through guidance that equips others for success,” Smith said.

The 2025 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) Annual Conference will bring together RPO executives, founders, investors, and practitioners for three days of networking, insights, and innovation. West’s session is anticipated to be a highlight of the event.

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and are trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service. Learn more at www.hirevelocity.com



About John West

Chairman of Hire Velocity, John West draws upon a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, global business executive, and technology investor to provide strategic direction for Hire Velocity’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search & Advisory Services, and its wholly owned healthcare-focused subsidiary, Hire Health. For the last 25 years, he has focused on providing performance mentoring to high-growth businesses, primarily in the Technology and Human Capital sectors.

John’s passion for building great teams and driving rapid revenue growth through both strong organic performance as well as targeted M&A has led to his involvement as an Advisor or Board member with several companies., including: Digital Hands (Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and cybersecurity services firm); Goldleaf Farms (wholesale grower of distinct high-quality trees for the landscaping industry); ProIQ (digital marketing agency specializing in lead generation and recruitment marketing strategies); System 3 Investments; Acclaris (global HRO SaaS company acquired by Willis Towers Watson); inQube Innoventures (India-based technology, imaging, analytics, and IOT company); Florida Funders (venture capital fund and crowdsourcing platform focused on early-stage technology companies); MidAmerica (administrative & retirement solutions provider for the public sector); Tribridge (global technology consulting firm acquired by DXC Technology); Vector Solutions (eLearning company acquired by Providence Equity Partners).

Previously, John was the founder and CEO of System One Solutions, Inc., a technology staffing and consulting firm started in 1987. In early 2000, John sold System One to Monster Worldwide, and shortly after he decided to focus on his own investments in high-potential industries. In John’s early career he spent nine years in leadership roles at Marathon Oil, a Fortune 50 Company. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from Penn State and an MBA from Bowling Green University. John is the past National Board Chair for the Society of International Business Fellows (SIBF) and was appointed Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees at the University of Tampa for his commitment and leadership to the school. He also served as the Chairman for the Board of Trustees at Berkeley Preparatory School where he places special emphasis on Diversity and Scholarships.



About the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA)

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is a member-driven organization dedicated to advancing, elevating, and promoting recruitment process outsourcing as a strategic talent solution. The association fosters a collaborative community, develops thought leadership, and educates the marketplace about the value of RPO. Through its programs, resources, and industry partnerships, the RPOA supports providers, clients, and stakeholders in achieving long-term success. Learn more at www.rpoassociation.org.

