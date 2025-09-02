Integra Health & Wellness Launches TruNeura™ Comprehensive Brain Health Programs in Fresno

Boost memory, focus & long-term vitality with TruNeura™ at Integra Health & Wellness—personalized Functional Medicine for brain health & cognitive resilience.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain health is one of the most important aspects of long-term vitality, yet it is often overlooked until symptoms of decline begin. At Integra Health & Wellness , Founder and CEO Julie Helm, NPc, IFMCP , is pioneering a Functional Medicine approach to cognitive health—empowering individuals to not only slow decline but also optimize brain performance at every stage of life.“Whether or not brain disorders run in your family, you have more power over your brain health than you might think,” says Helm. “By looking beyond symptoms and addressing the root causes, we can help patients restore and protect their cognitive function for the long term.”Introducing TruNeura™: A Functional Approach to Brain HealthAt the center of Integra’s new brain health initiative is TruNeura™, a comprehensive, Functional Medicine-based program that integrates advanced diagnostics, nutrition, and brain-mapping technology to address the root causes of cognitive decline.TruNeura™ programs begin with a 90-minute consultation that examines each patient’s personal health history, lifestyle factors, and genetic risks. This deep dive provides the foundation for a personalized healing strategy designed to improve memory, focus, mood, and long-term resilience.Patients also work directly with Integra’s Brain Mapping Coach and Nutritional Coach, ensuring lifestyle and nutritional choices align with their care plan. The number of sessions is tailored to each individual’s needs and progress.Two Patient Pathways for Optimal Cognitive FunctionIntegra Health & Wellness offers two specialized TruNeura™ tracks for brain health:- Preventative Optimization Track – Designed for individuals who want to maintain peak cognitive function, enhance clarity, and lower their risk for future decline.- Cognitive Recovery & Protection Track – A deeper, highly targeted protocol for patients already experiencing signs of memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, or early dementia.Both tracks incorporate advanced lab testing, cognitive assessments, and proven strategies from the ReCODE protocol, a cutting-edge method for reversing cognitive decline.Frequently Asked QuestionsIf Alzheimer’s or dementia runs in my family, will this help me?- Yes. By addressing underlying metabolic, nutritional, and lifestyle factors, we can significantly reduce risk and promote resilience.How quickly can I expect to see results?- Many patients report noticeable improvements in clarity, mood, and focus within weeks to months, depending on the complexity of their health picture.What makes Integra different?- Unlike traditional care, Integra uses a whole-systems, root-cause approach grounded in Functional Medicine, ensuring each patient’s plan is uniquely tailored.About Julie Helm, NPc, IFMCPJulie Helm is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner. As Founder & CEO of Integra Health & Wellness in Fresno, CA, she specializes in whole-systems medicine and personalized care for brain health, hormones, autoimmune conditions, and chronic disease.If individuals are ready to improve their cognitive function, protect their brain, and take control of their long-term health, they can schedule a Discovery Call with Integra Health & Wellness today.

