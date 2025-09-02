Registration Now Open for the 2026 Maryland’s Best Expo

September 2, 2025

Annual event connects Maryland producers with buyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 2, 2025) – Maryland’s Best, a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture connecting consumers to farmers and watermen, is hosting the 22nd Maryland’s Best Expo on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at the Naval Academy Stadium in Annapolis. The Maryland’s Best Expo provides an opportunity for Maryland farmers, seafood producers, and processors to connect with buyers from grocery retailers, restaurants, schools, food distributors, and other venues. Registration is now open and exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors are encouraged to apply.

“In the last two years, we have seen demand grow for producers to have more outlets to reach buyers and for opportunities to learn how to grow their business,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “We are excited to offer a more amped up version of the expo this year including free media training, reduced-cost product photography and headshots, and an opportunity to take mini learning sessions with leading retail grocery buyers like Whole Foods and Klein’s ShopRite. The Maryland’s Best Expo is the place to be if you’re looking to connect with your market.”

For a small fee, Maryland farmers, seafood producers, and processors may participate in the expo as well as have the opportunity to also place ads in the Maryland’s Best Expo Guide – a comprehensive list of all growers in attendance that is distributed to buyers at the event and throughout the year as requested. Exhibitor spots will sell out, early registration is strongly encouraged through this link.

There is no fee for buyers to attend and all restaurants, retailers, schools, institutions, distributors, economic development officials, University of Maryland Extension agents, and regional agricultural marketing officials are invited.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For sponsorship inquiries or general questions about the event, please contact Maryland’s Best Agriculture Marketing Director Audrey Broomfield at audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov or 410-841-5838.

For photos and video from last year’s event please visit here.

