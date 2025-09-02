Realty of America to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary at NAHREP AVANCE

Mark Dimas, Co-Founder & President Eddie Garcia, Founder & CEO

The nation’s fastest-growing brokerage returns to San Diego after a record-breaking first year with 7,000+ transactions and $2.5B in sales.

In just 11 months, Realty of America is already operating with the scale and momentum of a company ten years ahead of its time.” — Eddie Garcia

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America (ROA), one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the United States, returns to NAHREP San Diego—the conference where it launched—for its highly anticipated One-Year Anniversary Celebration.In less than twelve months, what started as a bold vision has transformed into one of the most disruptive growth stories in real estate. The celebration, expected to be the biggest event of the year, will unite top leaders, partners, and agents in an all-white party to commemorate ROA’s historic first year.Since its founding just 11 months ago, Realty of America has delivered unprecedented results:- Onboarded 2,356 agents- Closed more than 7,000 transactions- Surpassed $2.5 billion in sales volume- Paid over 2.9 million in revenue shared to its agentsAs one of the fastest-growing national brokerages in the country, ROA is redefining the industry with an unwavering commitment to its agents— arming agents with cutting-edge technology, wealth-building opportunities, and true ownership to fuel long-term success.“NAHREP changed my life and my business. I thought I was successful at 219 transactions, but after NAHREP my production grew to 500 and to eventually 3,200 closings in one year. That growth didn’t happen by chance—it came from the people, connections, and opportunities that only NAHREP provides. That’s why it’s on my calendar every single year, without fail. For me, NAHREP isn’t just a conference, it's where my business transformed and my future was rewritten.” Mark Dimas , Co-Founder & President of Realty of AmericaVision for the Future“In just 11 months, ROA is already operating with the scale and momentum of a company ten years ahead of its time,” said Eddie Garcia , CEO of Realty of America. “We’ve achieved record-breaking growth while taking zero investor capital and remaining profitable in our very first year—a rare accomplishment in this industry.Our success proves not only that our model works, but that it can scale at extraordinary speed. Now, we are preparing to launch technology that will redefine the industry: a national platform, a real estate portal, and a mobile app built to give our agents an unmatched competitive edge.We are also unveiling one of the most powerful mentorship programs in real estate, designed to develop the next generation of top producers and industry leaders. And this is only the beginning.I want to recognize Gary Acosta for his vision in creating NAHREP, which has become a catalyst for growth and opportunity in our industry. It was through NAHREP that I connected with Mark Dimas and the extraordinary top-producing agents who today form the foundation of Realty of America.”Looking AheadAs ROA enters its second year, the company remains uber focused on expanding into new markets, fueling generational wealth creation, and cementing its position as the most agent-centric brokerage in the Country.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is the fastest-growing national real estate brokerage in the United States. In just 11 months since opening its doors, ROA has onboarded 2,356 agents, closed more than 7,000+ transactions, and surpassed $2.5 billion in sales volume, distributing over $2.9 million in revenue share back to agents. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ROA operates in 18 states with a relentless focus on technology, innovation, and unmatched agent-first solutions.

