Scottsdale Powerhouse, Elena Cardone, Helps Women Build Their Own Empires

Elena Cardone Reveals the Mindset Shift That Took Her from Self-Sabotaging Setbacks to a $5 Billion Success

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, September 27 at 1:30 p.m., international speaker, investor and real estate powerhouse Elena Cardone will headline the Celebrity Main Stage during the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center. In her dynamic keynote, Cardone will share her proven mindset framework for building wealth, influence and legacy — without sacrificing relationships, family or personal integrity.A recent study by a leading HR technology disruptor, highlighted in In Business Magazine, Greater Phoenix, revealed that 35% of women feel they are promoted less frequently than their male counterparts, emphasizing the need for stronger self-advocacy (1). When paired with Gallup research showing how stress and work-life imbalance deeply affect women’s career satisfaction, the findings make one thing clear: real solutions are needed (2). At the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo, Cardone will tackle this challenge head-on, by introducing attendees to the breakthrough principles from the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, which she credits with eliminating her self-doubt and empowering her to walk into any room with presence and purpose.Cardone’s own journey illustrates the power of mindset transformation. Raised in New Orleans amid an environment filled with drug overdoses, accidents, and violence, she left home at 17 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. Trapped in behavior patterns that nearly cost her marriage and future, Cardone completely transformed her life by adopting powerful principles that ignited her focus and drive — the same focus that ultimately helped her co-create a $5 billion empire alongside her husband. With Cardone Ventures headquartered in Scottsdale and a team of around 300, Cardone continues to equip women and entrepreneurs with the strategies to elevate their influence and build lasting success.“I’m here to dismantle the lie that being strong means doing it alone,” says Cardone. “When women shed self-doubt, develop unshakable confidence and back each other up, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish.”Cardone’s message goes beyond generic empowerment clichés. Her keynote will pull back the curtain on how women can break through internal roadblocks and rise to leadership, using the same strategies that took her from near collapse to global influence.Women attending the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo won’t just hear Cardone’s transformative keynote — they’ll leave empowered with practical solutions and insights they can use right away. Immediately following her talk, Cardone will be at the publisher’s booth to meet attendees, take photos and connect one-on-one. Plus, the first 100 attendees will receive an exclusive free gift from her.Elena Cardone is a businesswoman, mother, wife and keynote speaker who co-created a $5 billion real estate empire alongside her husband, Grant Cardone. Drawing on her own journey of overcoming setbacks and building lasting success, she has become a global voice for female leadership, empowerment and resilience. Through her speaking, and mentoring, Cardone inspires thousands of women to break barriers, claim their influence and redefine what it means to succeed in business and in life.Bridge Publications, Inc., based in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard, including the best-selling book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. For the Ultimate Women’s Expo, Bridge Publications is the media contact for Elena Cardone regarding speaking engagements and press inquiries. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References1) "Study Reveals Women Promoted Half as Often as Men." In Business Phoenix, inbusinessphx.com/workforce-career/study-reveals-women-promoted-half-as-often-as-men. 1 Mar. 2023.2) Barry, Kristin, et al. “More Than a Program: A Culture of Women’s Wellbeing at Work.” Gallup, 3 Dec. 2024, https://www.gallup.com/workplace/653843/program-culture-women-wellbeing-work.aspx

