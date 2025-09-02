Gordon McKernan Hosts LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for Exclusive Podcast Interview

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier appears on The Garage podcast for an intimate conversation with Gordon McKernan.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier joined Gordon McKernan on The Garage podcast to give fans a rare look at the quarterback behind the No. 18 jersey.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier , a key player for LSU and an NIL partner of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys , gave fans an intimate look at his life on and off the field during a recent appearance on Gordon McKernan's The Garage podcast. The conversation came just days before the Tigers’ season-opening win against Clemson.Born in Lake Charles, Nussmeier spent much of his childhood traveling as his father, Doug Nussmeier, pursued a coaching career. Having lived in 10 states, he said Baton Rouge is the city he has called home the longest.“Baton Rouge means a lot to me. I told somebody the other day, it’s been weird driving around a town where I don’t have to pull up a map on my phone. I actually know the roads. I actually know where I’m going," he said.Now in his fifth year with the Tigers, Nussmeier will wear the No. 18 jersey for the first time, a number given to team leaders who exemplify character and excellence. “It’s such an honor,” he said. “I want to live up to the guys who wore it before me.”Off the field, Nussmeier shared personal milestones, including recently proposing to his longtime girlfriend, and discussed family connections to LSU, including his sister’s relationship with former Tiger and NIL partner Will Campbell.His father, Doug Nussmeier, a former New Orleans Saints player and current offensive coordinator, joined the podcast virtually to reflect on Garrett’s success.With the season underway, Nussmeier’s interview gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at LSU’s No. 18. It’s a portrait of leadership, family and determination that sets the tone for a season full of promise.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

