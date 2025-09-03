accept.blue Launches Gateway Capital in Partnership with Parafin

Embedded financing helps merchants grow and gives Resellers a new edge in selling and retention.

NEW CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- accept.blue has launched a new partnership with Parafin, a leading embedded financing platform, to introduce Gateway Capital—a fully integrated financing solution now available through the accept.blue gateway.Parafin provides embedded capital solutions to marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, allowing them to offer access to financing directly to their merchants, making this integration a natural fit.Gateway Capital gives merchants quick access to funding to help them to grow operations, cover unexpected expenses, and take advantage of new opportunities. The financing program is embedded directly within the gateway environment. Pre-approved offers are generated based on each merchant’s sales history and do not impact credit scores, removing friction from the traditional loan process.“We built Gateway Capital to give our Resellers and their merchants something truly impactful,” said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue. “This integration is a clear win for the Reseller, the merchant, and the relationship they share.”This launch is part of accept.blue’s ongoing commitment to build smarter tools for ISO and ISV partners. By adding value to the core gateway experience, accept.blue helps Resellers retain merchants, increase revenue, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.“Gateway Capital shows the real power of embedded finance. By integrating our financing solutions into the accept.blue platform, merchants can access capital quickly, and Resellers can offer more value and drive stronger relationships,” said Sahill Poddar, co-founder and CEO of Parafin.About accept.blueaccept.blue is a white-labeled payment gateway provider empowering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Utilizing interchange optimization and advanced processing technologies, accept.blue offers the most cost-effective gateway solution available to Resellers and merchants nationwide. Key features include card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and extensive fraud prevention. With an intense focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept.blue is the preferred choice for Resellers and their merchants. For more information, visit www.accept.blue About ParafinParafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small businesses by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow themselves despite uncertain economic conditions.In less than three years, Parafin has launched on Amazon, Walmart, Worldpay, and more platforms to serve hundreds of thousands of businesses and extended over $14 billion in offers.Parafin was founded in 2020 by Sahill Poddar, Vineet Goel, and Ralph Furman, and is backed by Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, GIC, Notable Capital, and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more about Parafin . media@parafin.comAll loans are issued by Celtic Bank. All loans and offers are subject to credit approval, identity verification, and are subject to periodic review and may change without notice. Bank transfers are subject to review.

