accept.blue Launches ACH Integration with Unity FI Solutions

Integration expands gateway's ACH solution suite

ACH continues to play an important role in the solutions our resellers bring to market, especially with our strong focus on B2B payments” — Ben Frisch

NEW CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- accept.blue, a leading provider of modern payment gateway solutions, has completed an integration with Unity FI Solutions’ ACH processing platform. This addition expands the gateway’s capabilities and gives ISOs, ISVs, and Resellers access to a powerful and well-established ACH solution, fully available within the accept.blue ecosystem.The integration strengthens accept.blue’s already robust ACH offerings, which include support for Paya, VeriCheck, and Maverick Payments ACH products. All ACH options are accessible across all key endpoints, including the virtual terminal, recurring billing, invoicing suite, hosted payment pages, APIs, and the many turnkey plugins the gateway connects to.“ACH continues to play an important role in the solutions our resellers bring to market, especially with our strong focus on B2B payments.” said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue. “We work closely with our resellers and recognized there was room for another ACH option. We chose Unity FI because of their strong platform, decades of experience, and refreshingly human customer support.”As with all other payment methods supported by accept.blue, the new ACH capabilities are natively embedded within the gateway. Merchants can process ACH payments alongside card, digital wallet, cash, and EMV terminal transactions, all within one unified environment.About accept.blueaccept.blue is a white-label payment gateway provider powering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Key features include interchange optimization, card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and advanced fraud prevention tools. With a strong focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept.blue is the preferred choice for resellers and their merchants. For more information, visit www.accept.blue About Unity FI SolutionsUnity FI Solutions is a trusted provider of electronic payment processing and software tools. With over 25 years of experience, they offer a comprehensive suite of services including ACH/eCheck processing, check recovery, remote deposit capture, lockbox services, and integrated receivables. Unity FI Solutions is committed to delivering personalized strategies, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer support to empower businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit www.unityfisolutions.com

