accept.blue Launches New eCommerce Integrations

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- accept.blue, the modern gateway technology platform powering next-generation payment solutions, has released new turnkey plugin support for OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento 2 shopping cart software’s. These additions give ISOs and resellers even more tools to support online merchants with diverse and often complex processing needs.Designed for rapid deployment and easy integration, the new plugins allow merchants to continue operating entirely within their preferred platforms while enabling native payment processing with the MSP of their choice. With full support for features like card and ACH processing, surcharge handling, digital wallets, and 3D Secure authentication, these plugins make it easier than ever for merchants to run their business without compromise.“These plugins are part of a continuous initiative to equip our partners with the ability to say yes more often.” said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue. “Whether it’s a merchant running a simple cart or one with a layered business structure, our platform is built to adapt securely and reliably.”The new shopping cart plugins complement a growing library of integrations across a wide range of platforms. Current plugin offerings include tools for ERPs, CRMs, and accounting systems, with supported products including NetSuite, Salesforce, Sage 100, Odoo and more. This breadth of compatibility allows ISOs and resellers to win accounts from merchants operating in a wide variety of industries and software environments.About accept.blueaccept.blue is a white-label payment gateway provider empowering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Utilizing interchange optimization and advanced processing technologies, accept.blue offers the most cost-effective gateway solution available to resellers and merchants nationwide. Key features include card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and extensive fraud prevention. With an intense focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept.blue is the preferred choice for Resellers and their merchants. For more information, visit www.accept.blue

