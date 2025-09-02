NGPA Elects New Directors, Board Officers for 2026

2025 NGPA Board Members

During its annual Board meeting last month, NGPA elected returning and new directors to terms of service beginning in January.

Leading NGPA requires significant dedication, and we’re so grateful to the volunteers who step up to serve,” — Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director of NGPA

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During its annual Board of Directors meeting held in Dallas, Texas last month, the NGPA elected returning and new directors to terms of service beginning in January, along with board officers for calendar year 2026.

The following returning directors were elected to 3-year terms beginning in January 2026:

• Doug Carr

• Travis Johnston

• Dominic Chevalier

• Amber Stevenson

The board also elected Tyler Tenbrink to a three-year term beginning in January. Tenbrink is a veteran aviation HR and operations leader with more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition, organizational development, and safety compliance. As the Director of Talent Acquisition at Piedmont Airlines, he oversees workforce strategies supporting over 10,000 employees, with a strong focus on diversity, regulatory alignment, and performance optimization. A graduate of Kansas State University, Tenbrink is also a certified pilot and former IOSA auditor. He has been recognized nationally as the 2024 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year and a Leader of Distinction for his innovative strategies in recruitment and compliance. A four-time NGPA scholarship recipient and long-time member, he has previously served on the boards of the University Aviation Association, the Flight School Association of North America, and the Arlington Workforce Council.

Additionally, the board elected the following directors to officer positions:

• Doug Carr – Board Chair

• Ryan Davis – Board Vice Chair

• Charlie Williams – Secretary

• Amber Stevenson – Treasurer

• Kalli Boyne – Education Fund Officer

NGPA is grateful to Ari Sarmento for several years of board service who will conclude his term in December.

“NGPA continues to be blessed by strong volunteerism and interest from our members seeking to give back to the association through board service,” said NGPA Board Chair Doug Carr. “We had several strong candidates for consideration this year and we’re pleased to welcome Tyler to this team,” he concluded.”

“Leading NGPA requires significant dedication, and we’re so grateful to the volunteers who step up to serve,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director of NGPA. “We sincerely appreciate everyone who interviewed for board service.”

Finally, NGPA extends its gratitude to American Airlines for hosting this meeting, and for their long-time support of NGPA.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.