NGPA Opens 2025 Scholarship Application Cycle, Celebrating Over $2 Million Awarded to Date

NGPA 2024 Scholarship Recipients awarded on stage at NGPA's Winter Warm-Up Event

NGPA is proud to announce the opening of its scholarship application window, continuing a legacy of investing in the future of LGBTQ+ aviation professionals.

Reducing financial barriers for our community is a core tenant of our mission” — Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director at NGPA

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce the opening of its 2025 scholarship application window, continuing a legacy of investing in the future of LGBTQ+ aviation professionals. In its 35th year of service to the LGBTQ+ community, NGPA will award over $500,000 in scholarships through this year’s program, with applications open now through July 31, 2025.

Since its founding in 1990, NGPA has remained steadfast in its mission to build, support, and unite the LGBTQ+ aviation community. The NGPA Scholarship Program—established in 1998—has become a cornerstone of that mission. To date, more than $2 million has been awarded to aspiring and advancing aviators, aircraft maintenance technicians, aviation business professionals, and students across a wide range of related fields.

“Reducing financial barriers for our community is a core tenant of our mission” said Executive Director, Justin Ellixson-Andress. “NGPA is fortunate to have the support of members and corporate donors who provide life-changing resources for aspiring LGBTQ+ aviators.”

Scholarships are available to NGPA members at all stages of flight training, as well as those pursuing careers in other aviation-related pursuits. The organization encourages all eligible individuals to apply or to share the opportunity with those who could benefit. NGPA membership is required to apply and is open to all individuals who support the mission of NGPA.

“Being able to support future aviation professionals financially is a cornerstone of what we do. Helping to reduce the financial burden on these individuals goes a long way in ensuring the sustainability of our industry” said Scholarship Committee Chair, Chaminda Prelis.

More information on scholarship offerings, eligibility requirements, and the application portal can be found at www.ngpa.org/scholarships.

For those interested in supporting the program, contributions to the NGPA Scholarship Fund can be made through NGPA’s Ways to Give Page.

About NGPA

Founded in 1990, the National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is the largest organization of LGBTQ+ aviation professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. NGPA’s mission is to build, support, and unite the LGBTQ+ aviation community through advocacy, education, outreach, and professional development.

