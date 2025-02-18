NGPA’s 11th Industry Expo Wraps with Record Numbers

2025 Expo Meet & Greet Photo

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGPA, the worldwide LGBTQ+ aviation community, recently concluded its 11th Industry Expo and Winter Warm-Up. The event drew nearly 2,400 attendees to Palm Springs for four days of programming focused on career growth, industry insights, and networking.

“The NGPA Industry Expo & Winter Warm-Up continues to grow as the premier gathering for LGBTQ+ aviation professionals and allies,” said NGPA Executive Director Justin Ellixson-Andrews. “The success of this year’s event highlights the incredible momentum we have in fostering a more diverse and welcoming industry for all,” he concluded.

In addition to record-setting attendance, the event also awarded 36 scholarships worth over $400,000 and raised over $166,000 for additional scholarships and programming. Keynote speakers from GoJet, United Airlines and U.S. Northern Command highlighted executive support for attracting and developing aviation talent from diverse sources.

“We’re thrilled to see the NGPA Industry Expo and Winter Warm Up continue to draw representation from across the aviation community including airlines, general and business aviation, aircraft and equipment manufacturers and service providers, and many others,” said NGPA Board Chair Doug Carr. “The aviation industry continues to see value in connecting with our members and we’ll be working hard to continue to bring value to everyone who attends next year,” he concluded.

NGPA’s 12th Industry Expo and Winter Warm-Up will take place on February 5-8, 2026 in Palm Springs, CA.

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minnesota. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.

