Indiana Center for Recovery Recognized Among America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers by Newsweek

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiana Center for Recovery has been named one of the best addiction treatment centers in Indiana for 2025, according to Newsweek and Statista’s national rankings . The facility earned a top-three statewide placement, reflecting excellence in addiction recovery outcomes, patient care, accreditation and professional reputation. This marks the fifth year in a row that the Indiana Center for Recovery has been included in the top of the prestigious Newsweek list.This recognition places Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington alongside the most trusted addiction treatment providers in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and mental health services, including medical detox programs, residential rehab, outpatient treatment and long-term recovery support.“We are honored that Newsweek has recognized our dedication to quality and compassionate care,” said Dr. Michael Kane, medical director. “This award highlights the hard work of our staff and the success of our patients, who are the reason behind our work.”The Newsweek ranking evaluates inpatient and residential treatment centers in the state. Researchers gathered data from a nationwide survey of medical professionals, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, accreditations from recognized bodies and verified patient reviews.About Indiana Center for RecoveryIndiana Center for Recovery is committed to expanding access to evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health care across the Hoosier State. The Bloomington facility specializes in drug and alcohol rehab programs, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment. Levels of care include detox, residential rehab, intensive outpatient programs, as well as aftercare planning with alumni services that provide ongoing recovery support long after treatment ends.The Bloomington program is accredited by The Joint Commission, the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and is LegitScript certified. Indiana Center for Recovery’s Bloomington facility is located at 1004 W. 1st St., Bloomington, IN 47403.

