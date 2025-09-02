20-foot length restriction in effect on eastbound Highway 2 in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — Starting today and continuing through Saturday, September 6, new traffic control measures will be in place at the south end of the Highway 2/26th Street intersection as part of ongoing Phase 2 construction.

What Drivers Need to Know:

Eastbound traffic (turn and straight lanes) will be reduced to one lane.

No truck traffic will be permitted in this area during the restriction period.

A 20-foot length restriction will be in effect. Vehicles longer than 20 feet must use an alternate route.

These changes are necessary to complete manhole and intersection work safely and efficiently. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as this important infrastructure project continues.

Oversized vehicles may not be able to safely navigate the restricted intersection and will cause delays or hazards if they attempt to pass through.

Motorists should expect delays, follow posted detours, and plan accordingly.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.