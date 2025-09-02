XOTED BIOTECHNOLOGY LABS Selected as Top Global Supplement Manufacturing Company to Watch by IAOTB

Xoted Biotechnology will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a leader in sustainable biotechnology and plant-based innovation, was recently selected as Top Global Supplement Manufacturing Company to Watch for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Dr. Christina Rahm, CEO and Founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, whose vision and dedication have propelled the company to the forefront of scientific innovation, environmental sustainability, and community impact.Founded with a $4.2 million investment, Xoted Biotechnology Labs is headquartered in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, at The Spark Center—a renowned engine of economic development in the Upstate region. Xoted is a state-of-the-art research and development facility focused on:• Plant-based detoxification• Seed research and oil refinement• Next-generation applications in textiles and cleanroom technologies• STEM education and scientific research collaborationXoted also serves as a regional hub for STEM education, collaborating with local educational institutions to promote scientific learning, hands-on training, and research advancements.Currently, Xoted is developing a new clean manufacturing facility, with plans to launch operations in four strategic phases and explore future expansion sites across South Carolina. The company's efforts are supported by its parent organization, DRC Ventures, which is devoted to creating sustainable solutions for people, animals, and the planet.As a result of this award, Xoted Biotechnology Labs will be featured in IAOTP's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025, celebrating the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor, reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry influence. Nominees are rigorously vetted for their professional reputation, operational excellence, market presence, and community engagement. Only a select few businesses are chosen annually to receive this elite designation.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, commented:"IAOTB is more than just an award; it's an international network of excellence. Xoted Biotechnology Labs exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Xoted Biotechnology Labs and their upcoming initiatives, please contact: www.drchristinarahm.com About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

