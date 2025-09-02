Strata Biotech Recognized as Top Clean Supplement Manufacturing Company of the Year by (IAOTB)

Strata Biotech will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strata Biotech, a leader in the health innovation and biotechnology sector, was recently selected as the Top Clean Supplement Manufacturing Company of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization that recognizes excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Operating Officer of Strata Biotech, whose vision and dedication have propelled the company to new heights in the fields of precision medicine, cellular regeneration, and individualized therapeutic pathways aimed at treating chronic illness, aging, and advancing preventative care.Strata Biotech is a U.S.-based, GMP-certified manufacturing facility located in Nevada, with a GMP score of 98.7. The company produces a variety of high-quality health and wellness products, including capsules, tablets, skincare, and animal wellness products, and is currently expanding its offerings to include baby food, gummies, and stick packs. The facility is both FDA-certified and registered with the Department of Defense, ensuring strict adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices and regulatory excellence.As a result of this award, Strata Biotech will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025, joining a distinguished group of companies celebrated for their impact and performance across global markets.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, operational success, and community involvement. Each honoree is carefully selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award; it's an international network of excellence. Strata Biotech exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about (company) and their upcoming initiatives, please contact: www.drchristinarahm.com About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.