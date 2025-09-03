Arts Garage Launches Season Theatre Package With 15% Savings

Arts Garage Logo 3rd Annual Delray Stories: Fighting for Freedom, Honoring Our Veteran Community WHY: An Actor Preparing by Davion Tynarious Brown The Boomer Legacy (A Staged Reading) by Stephen Young Out of the Black Box Theatre Residency: Wreckio Ensemble Theatre Company

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, announced today its ‘25–’26 Theatre Package , offering audiences 15% off the full season. For $150 (fees included), patrons receive one ticket to each production in the 2025–2026 theatre lineup, featuring a new play by Jeff Perlman, a comedic staged reading by Stephen Young, the third annual Delray Stories, a new work by Davion Tynarious Brown, and a world-premiere residency with Wreckio Ensemble Theatre Company.The package includes one ticket to each of the below events:-The Café on Main by Jeff Perlman will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 2 PM and 8 PM. Set in a Long Island café run by a world-wise proprietor who observes life at a prime table, the play is inspired by the classic song “Moon River” and reflects on love, loss, and the unpredictable currents that carry us to unexpected places. Tickets are available for both the 2 PM and 8 PM performances.-The Boomer Legacy (A Staged Reading) by Stephen Young will be performed on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 7 PM. This comedic play examines how baby boomers will be remembered, revisiting defining moments in the lives of its lead characters and rethinking the true historical impact of the generation. Tickets can be purchased here.-On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 7 PM, Arts Garage presents the 3rd Annual Delray Stories: Fighting for Freedom, Honoring Our Veteran Community. The annual theatrical series returns with original monologues inspired by veterans of Delray Beach, celebrating their stories of service and resilience. Tickets can be purchased here.-WHY: An Actor Preparing, written by Davion Tynarious Brown, will take the stage on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 7 PM. The play follows an actor in his studio apartment as he, with the help of his closest friend, devises a strategy to land a once-in-a-lifetime audition. Tickets can be purchased here.-From March 12–29, 2026, Arts Garage will host the Out of the Black Box Theatre Residency with Wreckio Ensemble Theatre Company. This residency culminates in the world-premiere of a new original production developed and performed during the multi-week engagement. Performances will take place in the Black Box on Thursdays at 7 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM, and will close with a special final performance on Sunday, March 29 at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.The Theatre Package is priced at $150 total, reflecting a 15% savings off single-ticket prices. Each package includes one ticket to all five productions in the 2025–2026 season. Performances are held at Arts Garage, located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District. Packages are available now and can be purchased here.For additional details, scheduling, and ticket links for individual performance times, visit artsgarage.org.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

