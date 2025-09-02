Attorney General Jackley Honors Recruits Graduating Friday from Law Enforcement Training Program in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates the 21 recruits who graduate this Friday from the Law Enforcement Training program held in Sioux Falls.

“The Sioux Falls Academy is a testament to the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies,” said Attorney General Jackley, who will be the ceremony’s keynote speaker. “This training program has made these new officers ready to serve their departments and communities.”

This is the eighth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the Sioux Falls regional academy. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office. As part of its partnership in the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors for the program and hosts the program in its facility.

The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, criminal investigations, and more.

Friday’s graduation ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in the Orpheum Theater Center, 315 N. Phillips Ave. Members of the 197th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, who are all from the Sioux Falls Police Department, are:

*** Unity D. Anderson

*** Chloe R. Andrews

*** Corin K. Brown

*** Brandon M. Butcher

*** Chelsea D. Carter

*** Kaeley J. Dixon

*** Luke B. Flaten

*** McKayla M. Foust-Newton

*** Seth Gabbert

*** Annika P. Johnson

*** Isaiah M. Laguna

*** Nash A. Lininger

*** Ariel Morales Castillo

*** Kathryn J. Murphy

*** Jacob R. Rader

*** Andrico Rolle

*** Megan A. Sheppard

*** Lisa D. Smith

*** Kyler J. Vander Velde

*** Dillon Woodley

*** Joshua A. Zweydorff

-30-